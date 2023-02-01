Royal Far West offers thanks

Hello to all our raffle ticket buyers at the Royal Hotel
On behalf of our country children who benefit greatly from the proceeds of our fortnightly raffles thank you.
They can receive treatments not accessible in their own areas, from the best of medical practitioners.
This year, your generous contributions have raised the impressive sum of $3,388.05. I give my sincere thanks to you all.
- Margaret Cuddihy, Grenfell Branch President.
The Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West last year celebrated 85 years of helping sick kids and their families in Grenfell and the surrounding areas get the health care they deserve.
Over the last year, the Grenfell Branch ran a raffle at the Royal Hotel every second Friday and runs two street stalls a year.
The branch relies on donations and pay for items out of their own costs for the raffles and market stalls so all proceeds can go towards helping country kids. If you would like join the Grenfell branch of Royal Far West, contact Ms Cuddihy on 63431237.
