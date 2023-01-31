We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events.- Roads Minister Sam Farraway
Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including those in Weddin and the western area.
Weddin and a host of councils in the western area went live with the improved Live Traffic NSW service from last week.
A number of other councils from around the state will be included in a list of locations where councils will apply training to deliver real-time road information on the platform from February 23.
"We have fast-tracked the onboarding of councils who have been severely impacted by the recent flooding events, which is a major win for those travelling in and out of flood-impacted areas in NSW," Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said.
"This means Councils will be able to upload road closure and incident information to Live Traffic NSW in real time from 23 January 2023, which feeds data into third party apps like Google Maps, Waze and Tom Tom.
"In October, we added the first 22 councils to the platform and a further three in December. These councils have since communicated almost 5,500 road incident updates."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway also revealed emergency broadcast signs are being installed across the state.
"Within weeks we will have installed all 99 signs that will display local ABC radio frequencies so people in our regions know where to turn for emergency information during a natural disaster," Mr Farraway said.
"This was a recommendation from the NSW Bushfire Inquiry, as was the inclusion of local roads on Live Traffic NSW and we're getting on with the job of ensuring our communities are safe in times of emergencies.
"We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events. When major flooding started late last year, sessions on Live Traffic NSW increased up to ten-fold, so getting more accurate data for all of our roads in the one place is a big win for travellers.
Weddin Council and the others to sign up will publish real time information about traffic conditions, incidents, roadwork, hazards and major events, making information easily understandable and readily available for residents.
Councils added to Live Traffic NSW from 23 January include Balranald, Bland, Bourke, Brewarrina, Dubbo, Narrabri, Orange, Weddin, Forbes, Cowra, Cabonne, Walgett and Warren.
