Dubbo and other western area councils online for boosted Live Traffic NSW service

Updated January 31 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:53pm
Dubbo Regional Council is one of a number from the western to sign up to the Live Traffic service. File picture

We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events.

- Roads Minister Sam Farraway

Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including those in Weddin and the western area.

