Weddin Whispers: Service to Bimbi recognised

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Live Music, Market Stalls plus a spectacular Drone Light Show that will light up the night. Organise your friends and family for a wonderful night out, under the stars as we prepare to light up the night. Bring your picnic blanket and chairs. Pack a picnic or simply choose from one of the food vendors who will be on site.
From 4pm on Saturday February 18, Grenfell will come alive with live music as we prepare to be amazed by 100 drones lighting up the skies above. The best vantage place to enjoy the show will be the Light Up The Night venue at the Grenfell Historic Railway Station. if you watched the Australian Open last weekend you may have seen the skies of Melbourne lit up with a drone light show.
Space will be limited so please ensure you register for the FREE event at 123tix.com.au/eventix or pop into the Grenfell Visitors Information Centre, where the staff will be able to assist you. This is a licenced event with food and drinks available for purchase, so please NO BYO.
Limited event parking will be available so please walk if you can. Parking will be at cost of $5 which will be donated to a local community organisation.
RECENT VISITORS: Merv and Lyn Condon enjoyed a few days in Grenfell recently. Merv is a brother and brother in law of the late Sue and Bob Pack and friends of Margaret Shaw, Lain and David Thiel, Terry and Deidre Carroll.
I have known Merv prior to moving to Grenfell in 1962. He is a great friend of my family from Lithgow. Whilst in Lithgow/Wallerawang he enjoyed bike riding with my brothers. Merv (Mac Maton) a Country and Western performer has been to Grenfell for many Henry Lawson Festivals, participated in the Grenfell Mens Shed Jam Sessions and was a guest performer at an Australian Day Celebration some years ago.
Lyn enjoys painting and is an accomplished artist and singer. She and Mac are members of the Glenore Grove Country Music Association QLD.
BIMBI COMMUNITY AWARD 2022: Margaret and Joe Jones have lived in Bimbi for 50 years. They had five children. The family managed the Bimbi Sawmill for about 40 years. The Jones Family are members of the Bimbi Fire Brigade and have catered and attended numerous fires in the area over the last 50 years
Margaret has held Australia's Biggest Morning tea in Bimbi for about 20 years, been involved with Wraps with Love for last 10 years, volunteered for the Bimbi Fire Brigade for many years catering for functions and meetings and ran raffles over the years to raise money for the Fire Brigade They also were members of the Bimbi Historical Society (formed in 1988) and were involved in the restoration of the Bimbi Assembly Hall.
Market Days, raffles, dances in the Hall were held to raise money for its restoration, unfortunately about six months after full restoration on its 100th Birthday the hall tragically burnt to the ground. Margaret is a member of the Bimbi Progress Association Inc. and catered for ANZAC Days at Bimbi.
Margaret has been selfless and very giving, supportive to her family and the Bimbi community, she has been welcoming to new residents. Margaret and her family have been flooded multiple times over the years. Margaret was nominated by the Bimbi Progress Association Inc for this recognition.
QUANDIALLA: A great crowd attended the Quandialla Australia Day BBQ Celebrations at the Bland Hotel where Yabbie races were held with lots of cheering and laughter.
President Robert Reeves welcomed all, including GM Noreen Vu and Weddin Shire Mayor Craig Bembrick and Clr Michelle Cooke who presented the Quandialla Public School Youth Achievement Award to Sienna Yerbury.
Sienna was recognised for her consistent effort, enthusiasm and positive attitude towards her schooling and community.
Nothing could stop the celebrations even when the blackout left them in the dark. Thanks to Dan's generator kicking in. Thanks to Dan, Jeremy, Gaye and Les for all their hard work preparing and making the facilities available and Jeremy for assisting and preparing to the delicious meal for the Quandialla Community for the Australia Day Celebrations. Swamp Dawkins and the Roadhouse Regulars added to the evening.
THANK YOU: Terry and I were honoured to be the recipients of an Australia Day Honour. We want to thank those wonderful friends and family who we believe have been working on this for over two and a half years. Thank you to everyone who have posted on Facebook, phoned or personally congratulated us on our Order of Australia Medal - it is very much appreciated. (We will certainly now have to continue volunteering!).
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or email carrollt@tpg.com.au.
