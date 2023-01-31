The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Weddin Whispers: Service to Bimbi recognised

Updated February 1 2023 - 2:59pm, first published January 31 2023 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Live Music, Market Stalls plus a spectacular Drone Light Show that will light up the night. Organise your friends and family for a wonderful night out, under the stars as we prepare to light up the night. Bring your picnic blanket and chairs. Pack a picnic or simply choose from one of the food vendors who will be on site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.