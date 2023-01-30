Juniors invited to try footy day in Grenfell

With the footy season fast approaching for this year young sportspeople are encouraged to try their hand at Junior Rugby League at a Come and Try day.
The Grenfell Junior Rugby League Club is hosting an NRL Come and Try Rugby League Day on Wednesday, February 8.
Several current and ex NRL players are expected to be in attendance including one current Australian representative player.
There will be different aspects of training offered to the kids with coaches teaching skills and the basics of the game as well.
The event will take place at Henry Lawson Oval from 4pm to 5pm and will include a free sausage sizzle for participants. For more information head online to www.nrl.com/community/programs/road-to-regions or visit the Grenfell Junior Rugby League Club's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.