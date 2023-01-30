The Grenfell Record

Juniors invited to try footy day in Grenfell

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:06pm, first published January 30 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young sportspeople are encouraged to come and try their hands at rugby league. Photo supplied.

With the footy season fast approaching for this year young sportspeople are encouraged to try their hand at Junior Rugby League at a Come and Try day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.