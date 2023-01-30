Grenfell has recognised the service that Maurice 'Mo' Simpson provided for the community when he was named Weddin Shire's 2023 Senior Citizen of the Year posthumously.
Mr Simpson was nominated for both the Citizen of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year categories.
He was described as a long serving member of a variety of local and regional organisations, the town's Australia Day committee preamble for Mr Simpson read.
Mr Simpson served as a member of the Grenfell Show Society for 48 years, where he served as president for several years and as a Showground Trustee for 30 years.
Mr Simpson's service to the community was widespread, having served as a volunteer in the RFS for over 60 years, a member of the SES for 50 years and a foundation member of the Grenfell MPS committee.
He served as a Council Delegate for 10 years on the Mid Lachlan Fire Control Committee and Council delegate on the Grenfell Health Council. Weddin Local Council Traffic Committee local member's representative along with serving as a member and vice president of the Lachlan Regional Transport Committee for 27 years.
The award was accepted on Mr Simpson's behalf by his daughter Denise Fennell.
Ms Fennell said the award came as a bit of a shock to the family and they would like to thank the Australia Day Award committee, and congratulate the other individuals and groups nominated for awards on the day.
Ms Fennell said her father was a big believer of giving and that the community had already given back to him a lot of support, respect and friendship.
Ms Fennell said that a lot of support was given back to the family by the community through some difficult times recently.
"Mo's family wish to thank Trevor Lobb, former General Manager of Weddin Shire Council, for preparing and submitting the nomination for this award."
Grenfell's Glen Ivins was was named Weddin Shire's 2023 Citizen of the Year. Other award recipients include:
