The Grenfell Record

Mo Simpson named Grenfell's Senior Citizen of the Year

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grenfell has recognised the service that Maurice 'Mo' Simpson provided for the community when he was named Weddin Shire's 2023 Senior Citizen of the Year posthumously.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.