Glen Ivins named Grenfell's Citizen of the Year

Grenfell's Glen Ivins has been named Grenfell's 2023 Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day ceremony on Thursday, January 26.
Mr Ivins served in the Royal Australian Navy for 20 years and returned to Grenfell in 2004 with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
He was described as an active member of the community and various community groups, the town's Australia Day committee preamble for Mr Ivins read.
Mr Ivins was a committee member for the Grenfell Rugby Club for many years, where he applied for a grant which enabled them to build their undercover BBQ area.
He is also an active member of the RFS and a long serving member of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch where he has held the role of President since 2017.
Along with organising many events for the community, Mr Ivins was the parade commander for all commemorative services since 2006 and also has taken on the role of president of the South West District RSL.
In accepting the award, Mr Ivins said he would like to extend his thanks to the RSL community and all those in the Weddin Shire who helped him out with the commemorative services.
Mr Ivins said he was just spellbound when the RSL said they wanted to nominate him.
He said he was very privileged and proud to have accepted the award.
"As I say, every commemorative service we do it's the community that makes the event and every time I ask anyone they have been more than willing to come forward and help me out," he said.
"So to all those that have always helped me out, I say thank you very much."
Mr Ivins said he would also like to congratulate the other nominees and it is very well done to even be nominated.
Mr Ivins said his desire to give back to the community started from his time in the navy and progressed on from there.
"When I left the navy I wanted to make sure our commemorative services were still maintained and everything else.
"That's why I volunteered for the RSL and got actively involved in the commemorative services and all of the other bits and pieces just fell into place," he said.
Mr Ivins said he was really caught out when he received the award and wasn't expecting to receive it.
Mr Ivins said he would like to thank the community and RSL sub branch and those who assist him in the commemorative services, as they make him look good.
Looking to the future, Mr Ivins said he will keep on doing what he's doing.
