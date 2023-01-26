The Grenfell Record

Glen Ivins named Grenfell's Citizen of the Year

By Brendan McCool
Updated January 26 2023
Grenfell's Glen Ivins has been named Grenfell's 2023 Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day ceremony on Thursday, January 26.

