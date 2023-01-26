The Grenfell Record

Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association receives funding boost

January 26 2023 - 1:29pm
The Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association received funds to go towards upgrading their facilities with new stage curtains for the Memorial Hall. Image supplied.

The Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association is one of 19 recipients who received funding from Round 15 of the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program.

