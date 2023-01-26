The Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association is one of 19 recipients who received funding from Round 15 of the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program.
The Association received funds to go towards upgrading their facilities with new stage curtains for the Memorial Hall.
The hall has been a fixture of Quandialla for decades and contains memorabilia and the Quandialla Rolls of Honour. The hall has always played an important role within the community, hosting a wide variety of functions.
Marlene Taylor, Secretary for the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall, said the hall has been undergoing a thorough makeover during the last few years.
"Funding during covid enabled us to build a disabled toilet, paint the interior and exterior of the hall, as well as repair and refinish the floors," Ms Taylor said.
"Once the floors are finished, we will be dressing up our hall with some beautiful new blue stage curtains. This will complete the interior makeover and provide longevity for our hall within the Quandialla community."
"Inland Rail's support will allow us to present our hall back to the community looking her best. For this we are truly appreciative," Ms Taylor said.
Stephen Jones, Inland Rail Director of Health, Safety and Environment, said they are proud to give back to the communities that are home to Inland Rail.
"The work these organisations do is instrumental to the wellbeing of regional communities," Mr Jones said.
"I encourage other non-profit groups to lodge their applications for the next round of funding."
The Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program offers funding between $1,000 - $4,000 for organisations in eligible regional areas. The funding supports organisations that contribute to local and regional prosperity, wellbeing, and sustainability.
The latest round of funding takes overall support for local communities and associations along the Inland Rail alignment to over $1 million since the program launched in 2019.
Applications for the next round of funding close on January 31, 2023.
Community groups are encouraged to check their funding eligibility and apply. Please include as much information as you can to tell the story of what you want to achieve and how it will benefit your community.
Check the Community Sponsorships and Donations program page for more information and to access the guidelines which explain eligibility. Any queries please phone 1800 732 761 or email: ircommunitysponsorships@artc.com.au.
