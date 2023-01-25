Weddin Whispers: Tim welcomed to Grenfell

CADET DRONE RACING TEAM: CDTSGT Sebastian Howarth - a successful applicant at Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera, QLD. While most teenagers are at home during the School Holidays relaxing and playing computer games, our very own CDTSGT Sebastian Howarth from 200ACU, 1PL, Grenfell was on Courses at Holsworthy Army Barracks attending the Senior Cadet Course for WO1, W02's and Cadet Under Officer's (CUO). CDTSGT Howarth passed and will now be promoted to CUO and will be 2IC for 200 Australian Cadet Unit. Months ago, he nominated for the CADET DRONE RACING TEAM event at Gallipoli Barracks in QLD. The course only takes twenty four Cadets Australia wide. He was accepted on that course as well. The Australian Army Cadets (AAC) conduct a UAS Elective - Level 3 activity over the period 15-21 Jan at Gallipoli Barracks. This course is ideally targeting cadets who would have experience or interest in drone racing. The activity focuses on construction, programming, and flying a racing drone. The panel is limited to 24 cadets with selection based on: meeting pre-requisites, demonstrated capability and experience as a UAS operator, and/or potential as a drone racer. CDTSGT Howarth also won the final race calling himself CDTSGT "Crash Course" from 200ACU, 1PL Grenfell. Grenfell Cadets start back on Monday, February 6. Any enquiries please see LT (AAC) Camille Baldwin