Weddin Whispers: Tim welcomed to Grenfell

January 25 2023 - 4:17pm
ANGLICAN PARISH: New Anglican Minister in Grenfell: Last Saturday Rev'd Tim Smith was commissioned as Deacon-in-Charge of the Grenfell Anglican parish by the Rt Rev'd Mark Calder, Bishop of the Bathurst Diocese.

