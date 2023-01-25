Weddin Whispers: Tim welcomed to Grenfell

ANGLICAN PARISH: New Anglican Minister in Grenfell: Last Saturday Rev'd Tim Smith was commissioned as Deacon-in-Charge of the Grenfell Anglican parish by the Rt Rev'd Mark Calder, Bishop of the Bathurst Diocese.
Diocesan clergy came from Blayney, Cowra, and Forbes while other denominations in Grenfell were represented by clergy and lay people. Speeches of welcome were given by Pastor Rob Newton on behalf of other churches, by Mr Peter Moffitt on behalf of the Grenfell community, by Rev'd Sally Phelps on behalf of the diocese, and by Mr Kim Whitechurch on behalf of the Grenfell Anglicans.
After the special service where Tim was supported by friends and family, those present enjoyed socialising over refreshments in the parish hall.
Tim comes to Grenfell with his wife Jess and one-year old daughter Annie-Amelia. Before his four-year training for the priesthood, Tim had worked in youth ministry for five years in the Wollongong area, and for a year in Ireland as a 'missionary apprentice'. Before his ministry work, Tim worked as an IT professional.
Tim's wife Jess was a graphic designer before training for outdoor education and youth ministry. Jess has completed teacher training for primary teaching.
Both Tim and Jess are excited to be here and look forward to serving in ministry in Grenfell and sharing the good news of Jesus.
CADET DRONE RACING TEAM: CDTSGT Sebastian Howarth - a successful applicant at Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera, QLD. While most teenagers are at home during the School Holidays relaxing and playing computer games, our very own CDTSGT Sebastian Howarth from 200ACU, 1PL, Grenfell was on Courses at Holsworthy Army Barracks attending the Senior Cadet Course for WO1, W02's and Cadet Under Officer's (CUO). CDTSGT Howarth passed and will now be promoted to CUO and will be 2IC for 200 Australian Cadet Unit. Months ago, he nominated for the CADET DRONE RACING TEAM event at Gallipoli Barracks in QLD. The course only takes twenty four Cadets Australia wide. He was accepted on that course as well. The Australian Army Cadets (AAC) conduct a UAS Elective - Level 3 activity over the period 15-21 Jan at Gallipoli Barracks. This course is ideally targeting cadets who would have experience or interest in drone racing. The activity focuses on construction, programming, and flying a racing drone. The panel is limited to 24 cadets with selection based on: meeting pre-requisites, demonstrated capability and experience as a UAS operator, and/or potential as a drone racer. CDTSGT Howarth also won the final race calling himself CDTSGT "Crash Course" from 200ACU, 1PL Grenfell. Grenfell Cadets start back on Monday, February 6. Any enquiries please see LT (AAC) Camille Baldwin
COLIN BUCHANAN: Former resident Colin Buchanan was born on May 23, 1964 in Dublin Ireland. He moved with his family to Melbourne, as a six-year-old, and then Peakhurst, Sydney, before moving to the outback in 1988, with his wife Robyn for a couple of years, studying with Cornerstone Community inc. This included a year in Bourke in the corner country of New South Wales, and another in Grenfell
Colin was indicted into the Country Music Roll of Renown at the Tamworth Music Awards. Colin said "It was an honour and a privilege to be inducted into the Country Music Roll of Renown. A surprise presentation took place at the 51st Country Music Awards of Australia with an unveiling next morning. "Thank you to all involved - I am humbled and grateful."
Colin has won nine Golden Guitar Awards. He was a regular presenter on Pre-School from 1992-99. His Christmas album, recorded with Greg Champion, has become an Australian classic, in particular his "Aussie Jingle Bells", now a staple at school end-of-year concert.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Max Bar, now a resident of the Grenfell MPS celebrated his 96th birthday with a visit from his daughters Judy Jones and Janet Parker and her husband Anthony on Sunday January 22. A special birthday cake was enjoyed by all.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 3, 20, 10,14, 7 and 4. No five number or jackpot winners. The Jackpot is now $9185 and five number jackpot is $133. Owing to Australia Day public holiday today there will be no draw tonight. Next draw will be February 2 at the Bowling Club.
SCHOOL IS BACK: School returns next week. Speed limits around schools from 8am -9.30am and 2.30pm - 4pm is 40km per hour on school days. This also applies to traffic near school buses when the lights are flashing at pick up and drop off points. Parents are advised not to drop children off in bus zone in front of schools.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to share, contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
