Projects across Weddin Shire receive boost in funding

On Saturday, January 21 Mayor Craig Bembrick, Councillors, Council Staff and excited community members gathered in Taylor Park for an announcement by Steph Cooke MP, Member for Cootamundra, Minster for Emergency Services and Resilience, Minister for Flood Recovery.
Ms Cooke announced over $1.3m in funding across Weddin Shire from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, the NSW Government's Creative Capital program and the Transport Grant Program.
Among the groups which received funding were Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Inc Centre. Grenfell Dramatic Society, Grow Grenfell Group, Grenfell Country Club, the Grenfell Art Gallery and Weddin Shire Council which received funding for several projects.
Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Inc Centre have been awarded $142,934 under the NSW Government's Transport Grant Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she is pleased that the preschool and long day care centre received this funding.
"This funding for the purchase of a bus will increase the viability of the service, which currently has a bus hire arrangement in place," Ms Cooke said.
"By providing a transport service for school-aged children means an increase in enrolments and access for parents and families within Grenfell and surrounding villages."
"I'm proud to be part of a government that is providing funding to ensure that all parents with children at public primary schools have access to Before and After-School Care (BASC). These services support students and their families," Ms Cooke said.
Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre Director Wezley Makin said this funding will enable their service to create a dedicated program for their Before and After School Children when travelling between their local primary schools.
"This will also allow us as a service to provide a better connection with our local community within the Weddin Shire to allow students and children of our service to easily get out and about through excursions through Vacation Care and even branching out into surrounding communities," he said.
Grenfell Country Club received $150,623 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund which will mean a total change to the amenities and allow wheelchair access, the Club's Maria Neill said.
Grow Grenfell Group received $114,753 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund which will go towards lighting up Grenfell Silos and visual display.
Grow Grenfell Group's Allan Griffiths said this will make a big difference as far as attracting more tourists to town.
"We hope it has a flow on effect for other businesses," he said.
The Grenfell Art Gallery is also set to receive a facelift after Weddin Shire Council has received funding of $241,476 to deliver upgrades to the Gallery thanks to the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
Both Ms Neill and Mr Griffiths said they would like to thank Steph Cooke's office for her support of their grant applications.
Ms Cooke said that the Grenfell community has welcomed the NSW Government's investment in improving arts and cultural venues to be fit-for-purpose for the community, enhancing access and supporting the local economy.
"I am delighted as this funding will enable improvements which will ensure our local audiences and visitors enjoy high-quality cultural experiences," Ms Cooke said.
Weddin Shire Council, Mayor Cr Craig Bembrick said the project is both an extension and upgrade of our existing Arts and Culture space in the town.
"As the Cultural Centre in the heart of Grenfell, this funding will allow us to create a fit-for-purpose venue with the capacity to host travelling exhibitions and meet environmental requirements, support quality cultural experiences, increase the galleries exposure and increase exposure to art, culture and technology in Grenfell to visitors and residents," Cr Bembrick said.
This is just one of three projects across the electorate sharing in a total of $11.7 million funding under the second round of Minor Works and Equipment Projects.
In the latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund Weddin Shire Council was successful with their application totalling $929,797 for the delivery of two projects in Weddin Shire.
Council received $629,979 for the redevelopment of Taylor Park in Grenfell including an inclusive playground and $300,000 to strengthen villages by enhancing sports/showground facilities and providing freedom camping areas.
"The upgrade of Taylor Park will mean Weddin Shire will now have a safe, secure and accessible public facility that socially includes the whole community," Cr Bembrick said.
Cr Craig Bembrick said they are extremely excited by this announcement and Council looks forward to delivering their projects for the enjoyment of the broader community and visitors to the area.
"The inclusive playspace is for people of all ages, abilities and cultures to come together and gather at one of our main parks.The funding also allows us to undertake other redevelopment works including the rotunda and upgrading other park infrastructure assets," Cr Bembrick said.
The funding will include designing, creating and building an inclusive playspace catering to the physical and emotional needs of all members of the community.
The funding will also include a plan to redesign and upgrade Taylor Park to make the whole park accessible and inclusive which includes renewing existing pathway to form an accessible pathway network linking the new facilities, landscaping, new park furniture, a new large undercover BBQ area with wheelchair accessible seating, accessible children's seating and accessible parking.
"This is a win for the entire precinct which is accessed by our community and visitors," Cr Bembrick said.
Ms Cooke said the redevelopment of Taylor Park, including a new all-abilities playground is a particular highlight.
"I am delighted for local families, and wish to thank and congratulate local Emily Eppelstun who has worked with Weddin Shire Council on this initiative from the outset."
"Having met with Emily and her son Billy last year, I wholeheartedly indicated my support for the project and am so pleased we have secured this outcome for future generations," Ms Cooke said. "We know it is important to have community spaces which are user-friendly for the entire family."
"More broadly, these playground projects also help with the overall cost of living as there is no entry fee to our local parks, so to invest in making them more welcoming and better arranged when it comes to the supervision of little ones, is a big win for family outings which won't blow the budget."
The second project Council received funding for is to strengthen Weddin Shire villages by providing additional infrastructure and facilities at the sports/showgrounds in Caragabal, Quandialla and Greenethorpe. This will include freedom camping areas for the touring caravan motorhome markets, social groups and event attendees.
The infrastructure and facilities will support community sporting, recreation, events and social activities and build visitation to the villages. Increasing visitation will help to retain much-needed local businesses and services.
"Our villages of Caragabal, Greenethorpe and Quandialla will have an opportunity to enhance their sports and showground facilities by providing formalised freedom playground sites for our tourists and visitors to camp," Cr Bembrick said.
"We acknowledge the contribution of our team who worked on this application including Claire McCann and the Executive team."
Projects awarded funding in Weddin include:
