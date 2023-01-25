The Grenfell Record

Projects across Weddin Shire receive boost in funding

BM
By Brendan McCool
January 26 2023 - 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, January 21 Mayor Craig Bembrick, Councillors, Council Staff and excited community members gathered in Taylor Park for an announcement by Steph Cooke MP, Member for Cootamundra, Minster for Emergency Services and Resilience, Minister for Flood Recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.