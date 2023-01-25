The Grenfell Record

Grenfell's Terry and Deidre Carrol awarded an OAM

BM
By Brendan McCool
January 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry and Deidre Carroll have been presented with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for their years of service to the community.

Terry and Deidre Carroll have been honoured this Australia Day with both receiving an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for their service to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.