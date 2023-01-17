The Grenfell Record
Mid Lachlan Valley Rural Fire Service volunteers quick to act as hot, dry conditions result in daily fires

Updated January 18 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:22am
Conditions heated up and dried out fast in January, with Rural Fire Service Brigades responding to fires every day of one week of January.

