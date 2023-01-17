Conditions heated up and dried out fast in January, with Rural Fire Service Brigades responding to fires every day of one week of January.
Fires have so far been contained within five to 10 hectares with volunteer brigades quickly responding to every call, Mid Lachlan Valley Team Operational Officer Scott Baker said.
Firefighting aircraft from Cowra has also been deployed to help bring one of the worst fires - at Gunningbland - under control, he said.
"We have had numerous fires across our area in the last week," Mr Baker said last Thursday.
"We have a very high fuel loading, a lot of vegetation around, especially after the floods have gone through, and due to the temperature increasing all that fuel is drying out rather quickly.
"The temperatures are high, the humidity is low."
The winds aren't high, thankfully, but the conditions are tricky enough for firefighters, particularly where the ground has been saturated for so long and is still soft enough to complicate fire truck access.
With harvest continuing, some fires have been sparked by machinery, brigades were also called to a hayshed fire last Wednesday.
Hay that has been wet or retained moisture does also present a risk as conditions heat up.
"All we ask is landowners monitor the conditions, remember to refer to your harvest guide in regards to monitoring the weather and knowing when to cease harvest," Mr Baker said.
Harvest guides are available from the Mid Lachlan Valley Team Office, phone them on 6852 5600 or go online to the Rural Fire Service website.
A reminder that permits to burn are required for any burn-off landholders need to do at this time.
Mr Baker is urging everyone to review their Bushfire Survival Plan and ensure they are prepared in case a fire does start in their area.
You can find out more on the Rural Fire Service website - rfs.nsw.gov.au
If you see an unattended fire, they urge you to phone 000 immediately to report it.
Conditions should be milder this week.
