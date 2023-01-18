Weddin Whispers: Time to get walking shoes on

The Cargo to Grenfell Walk is a registered fundraising event that takes place annually in March between the two regional towns of Cargo and Grenfell, both located in the Central West of New South Wales. Participants are put to the test of both mental and physical endurance during the 96km trek with the aim to raise awareness and funds to increase education around mental health and suicide prevention. As a community based event, they would love to see the locals of the Central West come on board and register for the event, supporting a great cause to improve mental health awareness and resources within Central West NSW.