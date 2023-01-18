The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Weddin Whispers: Time to get walking shoes on

January 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

C2G Walk: The 7th edition of the C2G Walk is scheduled for March 9th - 11th 2023. Registrations are now open. There are registration options to enter as an individual or a team and to complete the full walk or select specific days. To Register for the event head to their Website: https://www.c2gwalk.com/Alternatively, visit our website or FB Page for registration information:: https://www.facebook.com/Cargo2Grenfell

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.