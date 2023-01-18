Weddin Whispers: Time to get walking shoes on

C2G Walk: The 7th edition of the C2G Walk is scheduled for March 9th - 11th 2023. Registrations are now open. There are registration options to enter as an individual or a team and to complete the full walk or select specific days. To Register for the event head to their Website: https://www.c2gwalk.com/Alternatively, visit our website or FB Page for registration information:: https://www.facebook.com/Cargo2Grenfell
If you would like to donate to the registered charity Head Strong Foundation , please head to the My Cause website: https://donate.c2gwalk.com/cause/285543
Any questions about the event, registration or if you would like to be involved as a volunteer, please contact Toby Barons on 0421 880 088 or email c2gwalk@gmail.com They are looking to have about 50 participants.
The Cargo to Grenfell Walk is a registered fundraising event that takes place annually in March between the two regional towns of Cargo and Grenfell, both located in the Central West of New South Wales. Participants are put to the test of both mental and physical endurance during the 96km trek with the aim to raise awareness and funds to increase education around mental health and suicide prevention. As a community based event, they would love to see the locals of the Central West come on board and register for the event, supporting a great cause to improve mental health awareness and resources within Central West NSW.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The exhibition at the gallery "NEW BEGINNINGS" by Grenfell Artists Inc opened on Friday evening January 13. The exhibition by local artist - some new and up and coming artists exhibiting this year will run till March 01. Visit the Grenfell Art Gallery and see what talent we have in our town.
BRINGING THE BEACH TO BUSH: The Pool Party - a free event- will take place this Saturday, January 21 at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre from 10am till 7pm. This youth event will cater to cater for everyone! Laser tag, inflatable water games, party food and drinks, music, chill-out zone, crafts and a whole lot of fun. Proudly supported by NSW Government and the Weddin Shire Council.
ANGLICAN PARISH: The Churchwardens, Parish Council, and Parishioners of Holy Trinity Grenfell and guest will welcome and commission their new minister The Rev'd Tim Smith this Saturday January 21 at 11am.The service will be conducted by the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Bathurst, the Right Reverend Mark Calder. Light refreshments will be served in hall afterwards. Further information please contact Jill Hodgson
JAN 25: What a way to kick start the Australia Day public holiday than an Aussie movie on a giant inflatable screen in the shade of the gum trees in Taylor Park. A free sausage sizzle will also be available or bring along a picnic!
Kick back and relax on the lawn as you settle in for a movie for the whole family, 'Kangaroo Jack' (PG). Get ready for comedy, action and adventure - the chase is on when two bumbling Brooklyn buddies sent to deliver a $50,000 mob pay envelope cross paths with a hip-hopping prankster of a kangaroo who sprints off with the loot.
6pm - Sausage sizzle starts - 7pm - Kangaroo Jack
AUSTRALIA DAY 2023: Congratulations to all nominees for Australia Day in Grenfell and the villages. Grenfell activities will commence with a breakfast by Grenfell RFS and tea/coffee and drinks from Grenfell Girl Guides from 8am-9am in Taylor Park before the official proceedings commence. The younger members of the community may enjoy a Lions Jumping Castle from 8am-9am or participate in children's colouring in/ drawing competition. A full report on activities is in the main body of today's Record.
Greenethorpe, Caragabal, Quandialla and Bimbi will have celebrations - I will publish these as they come to hand.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Mini Lotto will recommence tonight with the draw being at the Royal Hotel. The Jackpot is now $8953 and five number jackpot is $87. Thank you to those who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Owing to Australia Day public holiday on January 26 there will be no draw on that day. Lions Friday night meat raffles will recommence tomorrow, Friday, January 20.at the Railway.
OUR TOWN: The Main and Forbes Streets roundabout is now complete. The concrete will now need to cure before traffic can be on it, hence the area still remains closed.
The roundabout is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday January. 25. Council thanks the local businesses and the community for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time.
Solar Panels have been installed and are in operation at the Weddin Shire Council Treatment Works.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.