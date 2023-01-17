Funding to help Grenfell Light Up the Night

A workshop in Portland in partnership with Rural Adversity Mental Health where participants are guided to mould clay into a vessel and learn raku firing.

A collaboration between Orange Regional Museum and Orange Regional Conservatorium sharing compositions of the 'Dunera' boys.

Artists in Cowra presenting new work by local artists and an album launch at the Cowra Railway Station.

A drone show incorporating indigenous symbols accompanied by a dreamtime stories and narratives as part of Grenfell's Light Up the Night in February.

Audio descriptions of artifacts in Kandos Museum translated by local makers into new creations.

Expanding the training program of the carillonists at Bathurst War Memorial Carillion.

A day of bush poetry, prose, stories and music at the Banjo Paterson, more than a Poet Museum in Yeoval.

A site-specific residency and performance at The Foundations of Portland engaging regional Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists for one month to collaboratively explore the question "Does a building have a voice?"

Workshops for china painters in Condobolin to pass on their skills and knowledge to a new generation.