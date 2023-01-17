The Grenfell Record

Funding to help Grenfell Light Up the Night

January 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light Up the Night has received funding through the Country Arts Support Program. File photo by Gordon Gam.

Grenfell's Light Up the Night is set to join nine arts projects across the NSW Central West in sharing $17,000 in funding from the NSW Government's annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.