Grenfell wheat growers Rob and Mandy Taylor take state's top crop gong

Updated January 18 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:07am
Grenfell wheat growers Rob and Mandy Taylor have had back to back success after being confirmed as state champions in a prestigious annual wheat competition for the second year in a row.

Local News

