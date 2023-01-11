Weddin Whispers: Town lights up

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Best wishes to everyone for a great New Year. Thank you to those who have contributed to the column over the past twelve months. I look forward to your input again this year.
CHRISTMAS VISIT: Marie Rudd was delighted to receive a visit from her daughter Dianne, son in law Darren and granddaughter Jess Pyers.
The family enjoyed a Christmas picnic luncheon at the undercover Lions BBQ area at the historic railway station.
Whilst there, they had a video link with son/brother Darryl Rudd and family who live in the Philippines. Jess, like her grandfather the late Bill Rudd is a Sub Editor who works for the Woolworth Food Magazine.
80TH BIRTHDAY: Barbara Commins received her "OBE" - Over Bloomin' Eighty award on Saturday evening with a family dinner at the Happy Inn Chinese Restaurant. Helping her celebrate were her husband John, son Stephen Commins, Son and daughter in law Phillip and Linda Lonsdale and granddaughters Avril and Luise Lonsdale, her daughter Julie Lonsdale, Glenn Hooker, grandson Marcus Allan and Abby Hunt. A great night and delicious food were enjoyed by all. More celebrations were held in Cowra on Sunday.
ART GALLERY: 'New Beginnings' by Grenfell Artists Inc. The opening will be taking place at the Grenfell Art Gallery tomorrow Friday January 13 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. RSVP'S were due yesterday. Call the information centre 63432059. This exhibition is on display till March 1. The group have some new and up and coming artists exhibiting this year. The exhibition will run for a month so come along and see what talent we have in our town.
GROW GRENFELL GROUP: On Tuesday evening January 3, a gathering of around 15 members was present to see the handiwork on the Grow Grenfell Group by the technical committee. Last year the group installed a flood-light on the top of the Farm & Fable building in order to light-up the Tractor sign on the side of the building formally TF Armstrong and Sons. As a result, The Grenfell Lights are now officially up and running 365 Nights a Year. We just need more lighting installed on more buildings.
We now know that it costs in the order of $120 - $200 to light up a shop window with LED strip lighting and timers. Moving forward we need to begin inviting more shop-owners to embrace the concept of lighting up the Main Street and to agree for LED lights to be installed in their shops with or without the assistance of our Technical Committee. Currently we have 51 Members of the Grow Grenfell Group Inc. New members are most welcome. Membership is $50 which provides: Membership for two ears + the year that you join. Membership for an individual and their family
BIMBI: The Best Farmgate/Letter Box Christmas Display for Bimbi, sponsored by the Bimbi Progress Association was awarded to Shawn and Catia Nowlan. Their display "Bimbi Rescue" prompted by the many weeks of flooding in the area certainly looked amazing.
GOOD SAMARITAN: Joy and Quentin Murray's grandchild was married in Grenfell on Saturday December 10 with the reception being held at the Collective in lower Main Street.
Unfortunately, one of the wedding presents (a card with a large amount of money inside) was lost. The following morning Sally Murray posted a message on Facebook and believe it or not Paul McKnight who was out walking on Saturday evening noticed an envelope on the footpath near the Royal Hotel. Paul said that he usually walks down George Street but changed his mind and walked down the Main Street. Naturally when he noticed the post on Facebook, he contacted the family who were very relieved.
Joy Murray said "There are lots of honest people who live in Grenfell. Thank you for your honesty, Paul McKnight. Happy Christmas."
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost ones prior to Christmas and early in the new year including the families of Helen Josephine "Nell" Birch, John David "Jack" Black, Shannon Douglass DeBritt, Clement Lawrence "Clem" Wood, Diana Elizabeth Fisher (Greenethorpe) Sr Macrina (Galvin) and former residents Doris Matthews and Michael (Mick) Rollin Holland (Bathurst).
COMING EVENTS:
January 21: Bringing the Beach to the Bush Pool Party - Free Entry 10am-7pm.
January 25: Australia Day Eve - Free Sausage sizzle from 6pm & 7pm Outdoor Movie "Kangaroo Jack" - Taylor Park.
January 26 Australia Day Celebrations - Taylor Park.
February 18: Light Up the Night.
March 9-11 C2G Walk - Registrations now open.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to share in the column, call me on 0403 480 729 or email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
