Weddin Whispers: Town lights up

We now know that it costs in the order of $120 - $200 to light up a shop window with LED strip lighting and timers. Moving forward we need to begin inviting more shop-owners to embrace the concept of lighting up the Main Street and to agree for LED lights to be installed in their shops with or without the assistance of our Technical Committee. Currently we have 51 Members of the Grow Grenfell Group Inc. New members are most welcome. Membership is $50 which provides: Membership for two ears + the year that you join. Membership for an individual and their family