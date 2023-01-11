Michelle Cook believes she and other would-be-renters are being treated like "second class citizens" as the housing crisis in the Central West worsens.
The single mum moved from Sydney to Grenfell just before the COVID pandemic hit in March of 2020, after she was left homeless as a result of a legal battle with an ex-partner.
A friend of Ms Cook's was planning on moving back home to Grenfell to care for their ageing father, who himself owned a farm in the town. The friend and Ms Cook worked out a deal where she was able to live on the property and in return, would help with care.
But living in a caravan on someone else's land was not a long-term solution. But every time she attempted to get a place of her own, she was rebuffed.
According to the census data, rental stress in Grenfell has gone from 4.5 per cent to 24.5 per cent in 2021.
Knowing she would be staying in town for the foreseeable future, she turned her attention towards trying to purchase a house of her own. This too, proved difficult.
She eventually gave up trying.
"Banks require a full-time job as a prerequisite for a mortgage, but full-time roles are hard to come by in the regions. It is a catch 22 situation and a system issue," she added.
"Since I have been here, I have seen employers taking advantage of staff. I have seen issues like wage theft, underemployment and casualisation of the workforce, even when they are crying out for workers, in industries like age care, staff are still not given suitable hours and shifts."
With her friend's father having recently moved into an age care facility, Ms Cook has been able to move into the house itself, but that does not guarantee her future in the town.
"I'm employed for the next two or so years and I would love to stay here," Ms Cook said.
"I am told I have strength; I have resilience.
"But I don't want to be strong. I want to go home and have a nice shower, somewhere to cook, a place to call home."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily.
