Grenfell community donates more than $40k to flood victims

By Deidre Carroll
January 12 2023 - 3:57pm
Lion Deidre Carroll, Grace Apps, Lion Rodney O'Neil, Sean Haynes, Lion Peter Butcher, Amber Atkins and Secretary of the Grenfell Lions Club Terry Carroll.

The Grenfell community has rallied together to raise $41,044.95 for Eugowra through the Funds4Floods initiative.

