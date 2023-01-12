The Grenfell community has rallied together to raise $41,044.95 for Eugowra through the Funds4Floods initiative.
Funds4Floods was created in partnership with The Grenfell Lions Club Inc to raise money for the town of Eugowra. Amber Atkins and Grace Apps - the instigators of the Funds4Floods Eugowra Appeal, approached the Grenfell Lions Club for ideas and assistance with fundraising and banking.
The Club advised it was willing to assist and donated the proceeds of their Friday Night Meat Raffles at the Railway Hotel on November 17 which raised $1063.
For every dollar raised by these raffles the Lions Club and the Railway Hotel Grenfell both matched dollar for dollar for flood victims. Hence every dollar raised by the raffles became three dollars.
Following this a patron at the Hotel also matched the takings and this together with proceeds of a donation bucket brigade around $6000 was raised on the night. Lions continued to donate and match the Friday night raffle proceeds until December 23 having donated a total of $5573.60.
Amber and Grace continued seeking donations from business houses and the community and organised a musical afternoon and evening auction at the Grenfell Bowling Club.
On Saturday evening alone, just over $15,000 was raised.
On Saturday morning, Amber and Grace and members of the Grenfell Lions Club travelled to Eugowra to meet with Sean Haynes, President of the Eugowra Promotion & Progress Association.
Sean spoke about the tragedy that unfolded on that fateful day, Monday November 14 where they did not have the luxury of time or a warning on their side.
He answered questions from the floor and explained how the money would be used and the procedure to apply for assistance.
He sincerely thanked Amber and Grace for their outstanding support.
Amber and Grace said, this was another momentous accomplishment for Funds4Floods and the Grenfell Lions Club.
They presented Grenfell's gift to Eugowra. With the help of Grenfell, they raised a total of $41,044.95.
"We would like to thank everyone who donated to achieve this! Also we wish to thank Sean for his time today and all his efforts for Eugowra."
Special thanks to the two beautiful ladies, Amber Atkins and Grace Apps - the instigators of the Funds4Floods Eugowra Appeal.
Thank you also the wonderful Grenfell community and beyond, business houses and organisations who contributed in any way for this outstanding achievement. Well done everyone.
