The Grenfell Record

Grenfell Rotary Club closes doors after 75 years of service

Updated January 11 2023 - 11:49am, first published 8:03am
Rotarians Pauline Tregenza and Susan and Robert Baldwin with Denise and Nat Makin from Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels. Photo by Deidre Carroll.

After 75 years of dedicated service to the Weddin Shire and beyond the Rotary Club of Grenfell ceased on December 21, 2022.

