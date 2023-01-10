After 75 years of dedicated service to the Weddin Shire and beyond the Rotary Club of Grenfell ceased on December 21, 2022.
In a talk to club members in May 1985, Nevin Hughes spoke about his memories of the Club dealing with its conception, birth and the early steps which comprised a lot of "firsts.
The first step in the formation of the Club, was at a meeting at the Council chambers on 24 August 1946. In attendance were Rev. Hector Dunn, Frank Walton, H.R Train, A.O Gifford, Alf Witcombe, Harold Howarth, George Bailey and E. May. Representatives of the Young Rotary Club were also in attendance.
It was agreed to form a club and Hector Dunn was appointed as provisional President, E.R May, Secretary, A.O Gifford, Treasurer. A further meeting was held in September 1946. Assistance was given by the Young Rotary in determining the steps to become a Chartered Club.
On 23 August 1947 the Charter was presented to the Club by past District Governor Harold Jones from Canberra, at the Odd Fellows Hall. Unfortunately, the District Governor was ill. In addition to the office bearers, there were 25 Charter members present. In total there was approximately 170 people from various clubs.
The President's gong was presented to Hector Dunn by the sponsor Young Rotary Club.
The first official visit by a Governor was Harry Munch in March 1948 followed by the next Governor Harold Reid who made the comment "I have never known a Club to settle down and achieve so much in so short a time".
The first dinner meetings were held in the supper room at the Star Theatre, then in the Presbyterian Hall, then the CWA rooms, then Edna Shoemark catered for a period after which the Garden of Roses Café catered. Followed by the Exchanger Hotel then the Grenfell Bowling Club.
Since its inception the Club has continued to raise funds and donate monies to schools and local organisations as well as Rotary International and the Rotary Foundation.
After the war, food parcels were sent to England and later donations were made to the Greek Flood Appeal fund, the Japanese Earthquake Fund as well as to the North Coast flood disaster. More recently the Club donated items and money to the Eugowra flood appeal.
The Club celebrated Rotary's Golden Anniversary in February 1955 and planted 96 Golden Poplar trees along Warraderry Street and 29 Golden Poplar trees along South Street.
The Club, throughout its long history has fulfilled its functions of maintaining Youth service through the international youth exchange, attending all school presentations days and supporting them financially. It also presented vocational awards to local business people and their employees for excellence in community service.
For some time, the Club has experienced a decline in membership and a lack of ability to attract a younger demographic. In 2022 it was reluctantly decided that the Club was no longer sustainable.
Funds held by the Club have been donated to local community organisations.
If any past members would like any memorabilia, please contact Robert Baldwin, past President.
