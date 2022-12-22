Weddin Shire Council announces Australia Day award nominees

It is with great honour that I announce the Australia Day nominees for Weddin Shire Council for 2023:
Weddin Shire Citizen of the Year
Weddin Shire Senior Citizen of the Year
Weddin Shire Community Event / Organisation of the Year
Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award
Weddin Shire School Youth Achievement Award
Weddin Shire Higher School Certificate Award
Congratulations to our nominees. It is a wonderful achievement to be recognised and nominated by members of our community.
I look forward to announcing the winners at the Grenfell Australia Day Award 2023 Ceremony on Thursday, January 26 commencing with a breakfast at Taylor Park from 8am.
In addition, I welcome our 2023 Australia Day Ambassador, Mr Geoff Lawson OAM to support us with the event.
I would also like to advise the community, at the conclusion of the Australia Day Awards, I will preside over the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony. I hope you will join me in welcoming our conferees as they take the pledge of commitment.
