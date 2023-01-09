The Grenfell Record

Weddin announces Australia Day award nominees

Updated January 10 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:36am
Last year's Australia Day in Taylor Park Grenfell. File photo.

Weddin Shire Council has announced the Australia Day nominees for the 2023 awards which will be presented on January 26.

Local News

