Weddin announces Australia Day award nominees

Weddin Shire Council has announced the Australia Day nominees for the 2023 awards which will be presented on January 26.
Weddin Shire Citizen of the Year
Weddin Shire Senior Citizen of the Year
Weddin Shire Community Event / Organisation of the Year
Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award
Weddin Shire School Youth Achievement Award
Weddin Shire Higher School Certificate Award
"Congratulations to our nominees. It is a wonderful achievement to be recognised and nominated by members of our community," mayor Craig Bembrick said.
"I look forward to announcing the winners at the Grenfell Australia Day Award 2023 Ceremony on Thursday, January 26 commencing with a breakfast at Taylor Park from 8am. In addition, I welcome our 2023 Australia Day Ambassador, Mr Geoff Lawson OAM to support us with the event."
An Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony will also be held.
