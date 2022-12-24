The Grenfell Record

Grenfell Family Store to get a facelift

December 24 2022 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Salvation Army store in Grenfell is set to receive an upgrade after receiving funding as part of the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program. Photo by Deidre Carroll.

The Salvation Army store in Grenfell is set to get an upgrade after receiving almost $20,000 in funding from the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.