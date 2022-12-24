Grenfell Family Store to get a facelift

The Salvation Army store in Grenfell is set to get an upgrade after receiving almost $20,000 in funding from the NSW Government.
The Trustee of the Salvation Army has secured a total of $19,168 in funding through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements and equipment to local facilities.
"I congratulate The Salvation Army in their successful application which will allow for building upgrades to be undertaken at the Grenfell family store," Ms Cooke said.
"It is important that we continue to support the groups that look after our local communities."
"This is just another example of how the NSW Government are providing assistance to where it is needed in regional areas."
"This program has been hugely successful in the Cootamundra electorate allowing local groups to undertake a wide range of projects."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cpb.
