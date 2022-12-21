The Grenfell Record
St Joseph's Primary School recognises hard work of students

By Contributed
December 21 2022 - 3:48pm
On Thursday, December 1, St Joseph's Primary celebrated their annual Presentation Night. It was a beautiful evening shared with students, families and staff. Congratulations to all of the students for their achievements this year and in particular the major award recipients

