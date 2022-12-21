On Thursday, December 1, St Joseph's Primary celebrated their annual Presentation Night. It was a beautiful evening shared with students, families and staff. Congratulations to all of the students for their achievements this year and in particular the major award recipients
St Joseph's Primary School principal Melissa Hotham said they would also like to extend their congratulations to their wonderful Year 6 leaders on their Graduation: William, Emma, Bethany, Aleisha, Cooper and Charlotte.
"Thank you for the contribution you have made to St Joseph's, not only this year as school leaders but over the time you have been at St Joseph's," she said.
"Thank you also for your incredible care of your Kinder buddies throughout this year.
"We will miss Year 6 in so many ways but we know they are ready for the next part of their educational and life journey," Ms Hotham said.
"We know they will take with them the values instilled in them over the past 7 years of education and hope that St Joseph's will always have a special place in their hearts, as they do in ours."
In 2023, St Joseph's will be running a community playgroup in the Library for children aged 0-4 years and their parents and carers. It will be held on Friday mornings from 9:30am - 10:30am during the school term, commencing on Friday, February 10. All are welcome.
Among the awards presented to students were:
The Gunyah Art Awards- Isabelle and William.
The Hunter Family Award - Aleisha.
The Bembrick Family Performing Arts Award- Camilla.
Sparkes Family Award- Georgia.
Grenfell Tennis Centre Sportsmanship Award- Stella.
Lyndal Holland Memorial Award- Charlie.
John Drady Memorial Encouragement Award- Braxton.
The Grenfell Food Hall Encouragement Awards- Aleisha, Bethany, Harper.
Monsignor Jerome Hennessy Award- Charlotte.
The Freudenstein Family Citizen Of The Year Award- Emma.
Dux Of The School- Emma.
