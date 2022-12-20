Grenfell Public School hosts farewell masquerade party

On Thursday, December 15, Grenfell Public School's stage 3 students gathered at the hall to celebrate the Year 6 Farewell with a masquerade party.
The hall was decorated in royal blue, white and silver theme for the night. The students enjoyed dinner and dancing before they were joined by their parents for the 'Who am I's' and a slideshow with memories of their time at Grenfell Public School.
Speeches were made by Year 6 teacher Mrs Harveyson, Year 5 students Shelby Dawes and Alex Wright and captains Maddison Martin and Frank McMahon.
The captains then cut the chocolate mud cake.
