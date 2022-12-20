The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Public School hosts farewell masquerade party

December 20 2022 - 1:00pm
On Thursday, December 15, Grenfell Public School's stage 3 students gathered at the hall to celebrate the Year 6 Farewell with a masquerade party.

