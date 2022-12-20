With the end of the school year upon us, The Henry Lawson High School has recognised the academic and sporting achievements of its students at an awards presentation ceremony.
In the weekly principal's report for the last week of the school term, The Henry Lawson High School principal Aaron Flagg wrote that they are very proud of all their students and their achievements, whether receiving an award or not.
"Our students have all shown great strength in character. Our students have all grown and improved, they have taken steps forward and they've worked hard to achieve their goals."
The school also said farewell to long serving teacher Megan Crossley who is set to retire this year.
"Ms Crossley has inspired countless students, staff and the community through her impressive enthusiasm, care and leadership over many years," Mr Flagg said.
"Ms Crossley has formed wonderful relationships with students, staff and parents. Megan will be deeply missed and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement."
Among the awards presented to students at the presentation were:
Grenfell Food Hall Encouragement Awards: Georgia Petty, James Death, Riley Bowerman, Chloe Kirkup, Amelia Ingrey, and Marc O'Loughlin.
The Henry Lawson High School P&C Award for Outstanding Contribution to School Community 2022: Niamh Mitton.
Student of the Year: Niamh Mitton.
Jack and Cath Mullane Future Education Scholarship: Angus Troth.
School Captains' Award: Lily Holmes and Oliver Taylor.
School Vice Captains' Award: Niamh Mitton and Oscar Schaefer.
2022 Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Awards:
2022 Australian Defence Force Future Innovators Award: Angus Troth.
Exemplary Conduct and Attitude: Niamh Mitton.
Encouragement Award
Most Successful Girl in Senior Sport: Annabella Taylor
Most Successful Girl in Junior Sport: Scarlett Nowlan.
The David Tasker Memorial Cup for the Most Successful Boy in Senior Sport: Rhys Hughes.
Most Successful Boy in Junior Sport: Ryan Toole.
The Ross Maynard Memorial Trophy for Most Improved Sportsperson: Alana O'Loughlin.
Clarke Trophy for All-Round Sports Achievement in Year 12: Lily Holmes.
The Brian Lynch Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Sportsmanship: Niamh Mitton.
NSW Premier's Sporting Award for Contribution to School Sport: Michael Smith.
