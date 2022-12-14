The Grenfell Record
Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Weddin Whispers: Festive gathering success

December 15 2022 - 7:40am
BAPTISM: Estelle Harriet Ray, daughter of Andrew and Davina was welcomed into St Joseph's Parish community through the Sacrament of Baptism on Sunday November 13.

Local News

