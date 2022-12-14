Weddin Whispers: Festive gathering success

BAPTISM: Estelle Harriet Ray, daughter of Andrew and Davina was welcomed into St Joseph's Parish community through the Sacrament of Baptism on Sunday November 13.
Estelle received the Sacrament during Mass with Father Jiss Sunny officiating. Estelle was born in July.
VISITING HOME: Former resident John Madden and his wife enjoyed a visit home and attended the "two Julie's" exhibition "Love of Country" at the Historic Railway Station. When asked where is home? John answered, "Wherever the caravan is."
John's sister Anne from Canberra joined them in Grenfell for a catch up. Whilst in town the met with old time friends Vicki and Doug Reid, Lexie Cassidy and Robyn Horne.
NOSTALGIG VISIT: Robert Bruce Naseby now of the Bay of Islands in New Zealand enjoyed a visit to his hometown last week.
Robert, who was born in 1946 lived on the Gooloogong Road for two years before the family moved to 76 Rose Street. His parents were Bruce (Frederick) and Joan Naseby. He remembers his cousins the Sloughs had the Taxi Service from 1946 - 1956 and remembered the Bladen family. During his stay he camped and enjoyed the facilities at the Grenfell Caravan Park before visiting Coonabarabran and Grafton on his way heading home.
EXCITED STUDENTS: following their presentation evening at St Joseph's these three students, Charlie, Lettie and Brydie were excited to show off their achievement certificates. Although it was a little dark, their happy smiling faces shone through.
CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON: The Weddin-Grenfell Community Annual Christmas Luncheon saw a huge gathering who enjoyed a beautiful meal, great company and all the festive trimmings at the Grenfell Bowling Club.
"So lovely to wrap up another busy year of joy and love, Denise Makin said.
"Thank you to everyone who attended and to all who made the day another fun and successful one."
Cowra Grenfell Meals On Wheels, Community Transport and Neighbour Aid hosted the luncheon where community members/volunteers and residents of the MPS were in attendance.
Denise and Nat Makin, Amanda Brenner, Helen Maxwell and others were kept busy running a raffle, where everyone received a prize and assisting where required.
GALLERY: The Grenfell Art Gallery's latest exhibition 'Three in a Boat', opened on December 2. The showcase exhibition featuring glass blown pieces by Keith Rowe, engravings by Kayo Yokoyama and master glass carvings by Scott Coleman are on display till January 11.
For those who were unable to attend the opening, a wonderful video is posted on the Grenfell Art Gallery's Facebook page with each artist explaining the procedures of their creations. There are so many outstanding and beautiful pieces to see.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically last week were 14, 1, 12, 4, 6, and 8. No Jackpot winner, one lucky person selected five numbers twice and will receive $44. The new Jackpot $8518 and five number jackpot is $46. Draw tonight - Albion Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway with all proceeds going to the flood victims. Lions are also supporting the hamper raffles and auctions at the FUNDS 4 FLOODS evening - Lets band together to raise vital funds to help our neighbouring community of Eugowra rebuild their hometown. Please come to the Grenfell Bowling Club on December 17 organised by Grace Apps and Amber Atkins and their wonderful team to assist the Eugowra flood victims.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: The Combined Service Clubs' Christmas Carnival will be held in Vaughn Park near the Aquatic Centre on Friday evening December 16. The Rotary Club will be on hand selling Steak and Sausage Sandwiches and cold drinks, the Lions Club will be operating a jumping castle, running the chocolate wheel and selling tickets to see Santa who will arrive around 7.45pm. The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary will have a stall selling tickets in the Christmas Hampers. Other stall holders have indicated they will be in attendance.
During the evening our wonderful Grenfell and District Town Band will be entertaining the carnival goers and the winners of the Christmas decoration/lights will be announced.
Come along and support the organisations who support the town and district all year round.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently including the families of former residents Dorothy Hall (nee Sturgess) sister of Nancy Galvin and Gwen Vyner and Nancy Spackman (nee Gannon) 90 years old. Nancy had three children, Mark (deceased), Ann-Maree and Scott. She was a grandmother nine times over and also had nine great-grandchildren. Nancy's funeral will be held on Saturday December 17 in St Joseph's Church Grenfell at 11am.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
