Weddin Whispers: Festive gathering success

LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically last week were 14, 1, 12, 4, 6, and 8. No Jackpot winner, one lucky person selected five numbers twice and will receive $44. The new Jackpot $8518 and five number jackpot is $46. Draw tonight - Albion Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway with all proceeds going to the flood victims. Lions are also supporting the hamper raffles and auctions at the FUNDS 4 FLOODS evening - Lets band together to raise vital funds to help our neighbouring community of Eugowra rebuild their hometown. Please come to the Grenfell Bowling Club on December 17 organised by Grace Apps and Amber Atkins and their wonderful team to assist the Eugowra flood victims.

