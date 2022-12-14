Grenfell Public School welcomed parents, friends and special guests to the Presentation Day assembly on Tuesday, December 13.
Following the principal's address given by Mrs Joyce, students were recognised who have excelled throughout 2022 in a range of areas - academic, social and sporting.
During the assembly, the audience enjoyed a slideshow of memories from 2022 along with a performance from the school marimba ensemble who played Pachelbel's Canon along with Tango.
At the end of the assembly, Mrs Joyce presented outgoing captains Maddison Martin and Frank McMahon along with Vice Captains Meadow Mooney and Mohammad Zarif Raihan a special gift for their hard work and dedication in making Grenfell Public School a better place and for their representation at special events and assemblies.
The new captains for 2023 were then announced - Penny Hughes and Henry Power along with Vice Captains Nellie Baker and Patrick Radnedge.
The new captains were inducted by reading their pledge and officially closing the assembly.
Following the assembly, parents, friends and special guests enjoyed a lovely morning tea.
