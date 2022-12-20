Due to the recent flooding crisis the Woodbridge Cup AGM that was to be held in November will be postponed until Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The regular General Meeting that is held in March each year will now follow on from the AGM on the same night.
The Woodbridge Cup Board had a meeting on December 6 and they have advised of the following 2023 relevant dates:
Saturday March 25 - Annual Tens & Sevens Competitions.
Weekend of April 15/16 - Start of Competition.
Saturday, May 13 - Representative Fixtures with George Tooke.
Weekend of May 13/14 - General Bye.
June Long Weekend - General Bye.
Weekend of August 5/6 - Start of Semi-Finals.
Sunday August 27 - Grand Final.
There will be 14 competition matches and a four week Finals Series.
This year the competition will be endorsing a full Indigenous round and clubs will be encouraged to recognise and celebrate the round.
On Thursday, December 22 the Grenfell Goannas will be holding their annual Christmas Raffles at the Grenfell Bowling Club.
There will be a total of 25 prizes with a value of $1,000 including Hams, Meat Trays, Prawn Trays, Boxes of Cherries, Cash Prizes, and Club Bar/Bistro Vouchers. The Bistro will be open from 6pm and tickets will go on sale from 7pm with the draws taking place at 8pm.
If you want tickets and can't make it on the night please contact Dan Harveyson on 0497 264 892 or the Grenfell Goannas Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.