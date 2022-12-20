The Grenfell Record
The Woodbridge Cup AGM has been postponed to March

By Gary Holmes
December 20 2022 - 3:30pm
The Grenfell League Tag squad when they took on Manildra in the Woodbridge Cup finals. The Woodbridge Cup AGM has been postponed due to the flooding. File photo.

Due to the recent flooding crisis the Woodbridge Cup AGM that was to be held in November will be postponed until Thursday, March 2, 2023.

