The Grenfell Record

Combined Cowra and Grenfell team tees off for Longest Day

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated December 13 2022 - 10:49am, first published December 12 2022 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Steven Walker, Emma Tree, Tristan Watts and Garry Handcock were still wiping the sleep from their eyes as they stood on the first tee at the Cowra Golf Club at 5.30am Monday morning when a limb from a large tree on the first fairway fell in front of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.