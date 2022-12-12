Steven Walker, Emma Tree, Tristan Watts and Garry Handcock were still wiping the sleep from their eyes as they stood on the first tee at the Cowra Golf Club at 5.30am Monday morning when a limb from a large tree on the first fairway fell in front of them.
The four were about to start the Cancer Council's Longest Day, a marathon 72 hole golf marathon to raise funds for cancer victims.
Asked if they took the tree limb's demise as a sign Walker, of Grenfell, said "I certainly did" but the four were determined to do their bit for the Cancer Council.
"In rain, wind, the tree came down," but they were determined to play.
By 1.30pm Walker and Handcock, both of Grenfell and Tree and Watts, of Cowra, had completed 40 of the scheduled 72 holes, a good portion of it in heavy rain which saw them take refuge in the Cowra Pro Shop for wet weather gear and dry socks.
They had taken a 40 minute break sheltering from the rain and a half hour break for lunch.
All funds raised will go towards Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, support services, and prevention programs.
Community Relations Coordinator with the Cancer Council, Cassandra Sullivan thanked the golfing community for getting involved in The Longest Day.
"Across NSW, it is estimated that over 53,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer next year, with around 15,825 deaths expected. It is more important than ever before that we are able to fund life-saving cancer research, prevention programs and support services," Ms Sullivan said.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Cowra community we can continue to support people impacted by cancer and their families.
"We're really looking forward to seeing how Cowra will perform in The Longest Day. We also encourage the team and all golfers to keep sun-safe and slip, slop, slap, seek and slide, not only on The Longest Day, but each and every day."
If you would like to participate in The Longest Day, sign up at www.longestday.org.au and tee off to support a cancer free future.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.