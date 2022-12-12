The Grenfell Record
Scholarships help Quandialla students

By Narelle Gault
Updated December 14 2022 - 10:17am, first published December 12 2022 - 11:54am
As another year comes to a close, the Quandialla District Scholarship Committee would like to commend this year's Scholarship recipients, thank them for their applications, and also congratulate them on their commitment to their studies. This year the Scholarship Committee presented three University Scholarships to Sarah Penfold, Emma Dixon and Tiffany Penfold.

