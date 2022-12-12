Scholarships help Quandialla students

As another year comes to a close, the Quandialla District Scholarship Committee would like to commend this year's Scholarship recipients, thank them for their applications, and also congratulate them on their commitment to their studies. This year the Scholarship Committee presented three University Scholarships to Sarah Penfold, Emma Dixon and Tiffany Penfold.
Sarah Penfold is currently coming to the end of her second year of study at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst, where she has been undertaking a Bachelor of Education K - 12, majoring in Modern History. Sarah is highly passionate about providing an equitable education to all students. She has a strong desire to remain in a rural area, wanting to educate rural students who may not have as many opportunities as students living in urban areas.
Emma Dixon is in her third year of study at Charles Sturt University - Wagga Wagga, where she is undertaking a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (Diagnostic Radiography). Throughout the year Emma has completed a number of placement blocks. Emma has been using these blocks to develop her technical skills and improve her ability in working with departments ranging from 30 radiographers at the Orange Base Hospital. Emma's placement for her fourth year residency in 2023, will be at the Bathurst Base Hospital. She chose Bathurst in order to guide her career towards a position with NSW Health in a regional area.
Tiffany Penfold is in her fourth year of studying a Bachelor of Nursing and Bachelor of Paramedicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Canberra. Following the completion of her studies, Tiffany is hoping to work in flight paramedics and wants to become an advocate for the health opportunities for rural and remote communities.
The Quandialla District Scholarship Committee is grateful for the financial contributions from Cowal Gold Operations - Evolution Ltd., Daybreak Cropping, Central Tablelands Water and Delta Agribusiness.
The Committee has five Scholarships available each year: a Year 10 Scholarship, TAFE Scholarship (short term), TAFE Scholarship (Long term), University Scholarship (first year of Study), and a University Scholarship (second and further year of study). Applications for 2023 Scholarships will be available in the new year. For more information or to donate, contact Narelle Gault on 6347 1294.
