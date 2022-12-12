Scholarships help Quandialla students

Emma Dixon is in her third year of study at Charles Sturt University - Wagga Wagga, where she is undertaking a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (Diagnostic Radiography). Throughout the year Emma has completed a number of placement blocks. Emma has been using these blocks to develop her technical skills and improve her ability in working with departments ranging from 30 radiographers at the Orange Base Hospital. Emma's placement for her fourth year residency in 2023, will be at the Bathurst Base Hospital. She chose Bathurst in order to guide her career towards a position with NSW Health in a regional area.