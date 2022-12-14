The Grenfell Record
Grenfell branch of the Royal Far West has hosted a successful Christmas Raffle

Updated December 14 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Marie Cotter, Margaret Cuddihy and Karen Beasley drew the results for the raffle hosted by the Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West. Image supplied.

The Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West has announced the winners of their Christmas raffle.

