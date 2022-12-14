The Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West has announced the winners of their Christmas raffle.
The raffle was hosted by the Grenfell Branch to raise money to help country children receive the healthcare they need.
This winners of the raffle include: first - Helen Watt, second - Joan McSpadden, third - Casey and Selwyn. The Christmas raffle raised over $1000 for the Royal Far West.
Margaret Cuddihy, Grenfell Branch President said they would like to thank the community for supporting this raffle and the Royal Far West.
The Grenfell branch has been raising money to help country children to get the best of medical treatment which may not available in their own areas since the branch opened in 1936.
If you would like to donate your time or join the Grenfell branch of Royal Far West, you can contact Margaret Cuddihy on 63431237.
Other regular fundraisers that the Grenfell Branch operates includes a raffle at the Railway Hotel every second Friday along with two street stalls a year.
The Royal Far West Children's Charity was established in 1924 and aims to improve the health and wellbeing of children who live in rural and remote communities, connecting them to the care they need but cannot otherwise access because of where they live.
In the 2022 financial year, The Royal Far West supported nearly 5,200 children and partnered with over 7,500 caregivers, educators and health professionals to provide an integrated and collaborative wraparound care.
To find out more about the Royal Far West and what they do or financially support their work go online to www.royalfarwest.org.au.
