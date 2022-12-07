Minister ordained for Grenfell
Two carloads from the Anglican Parish of Grenfell travelled to Bathurst for the ordination service at All Saints Cathedral on Saturday, December 3.
Two people were ordained priest and two were made deacons. One of those, Timothy (Tim) Smith, will be commissioned as Deacon-in-Charge at Grenfell in January 2023.
Tim, with his wife Jess and baby daughter Annie-Amelia, will move to Grenfell in the second week of January and take up his ministry in the third week.
Tim has just completed his studies at Moore Theological College in Sydney and is looking forward to coming to the country away from the bustle of city life.
While Tim may be coming straight from college, he has years of good ministry experience behind him prior to going to college. He has worked in youth ministry both in Australia and overseas, as well as with older people in his home town of Thirroul.
Tim and Jess enjoy cooking (and eating), crafting, reading and games (board and video) and are very keen to share their lives and faith through hospitality ministry.
Bishop for Christmas Services
Diocesan Bishop, Mark Calder, will be coming to Grenfell on Friday, December 23 to conduct the Christmas services of 'Carols with Communion'. Bishop Mark plans for this to be a fun service for all ages.
He is currently travelling to various country churches throughout the Bathurst diocese where there is no resident minister to bring the Christmas message to as many people as possible.
St Margaret's Glenelg will host the Bishop for their carols at 5pm, and the service at Holy Trinity will be at 8pm. All are welcome to attend.
Bishop Mark will return in January to commission Tim Smith to the parish of Grenfell on Saturday, January 21 at 11am.
