Grenfell prepares to farewell community icon

Updated December 7 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 1:57pm
Members of the community are invited to pay their respects to Mo Simpson (pictured right) on Saturday, October 10. Member for Riverina Michael McCormack pictured left.

In honour of the late Mo Simpson, former Mayor of Weddin Shire Council (17 years total service to the Council), and friend to many, Weddin Shire Council are inviting the community, Council staff and Councillors to pay their respects to Mo.

