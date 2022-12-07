Grenfell prepares to farewell community icon

In honour of the late Mo Simpson, former Mayor of Weddin Shire Council (17 years total service to the Council), and friend to many, Weddin Shire Council are inviting the community, Council staff and Councillors to pay their respects to Mo.
"We invite Council Staff and Councillors (former and present) and members of the community to stand at the front of the Weddin Shire Council Chambers and along Weddin Street prior the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery service on Saturday December 10 at 10am to pay respect to Mo and his cortege," Weddin Shire Council's General Manager Noreen Vu said.
Council will be raising their flags at half-mast on Saturday, December 10 at 8:45am and form a guard of honour at 9:00am as the community farewells a local icon.
"We respectfully ask that everyone be aware of the road safety rules and do not impede traffic," Ms Vu said.
A commemoration of Mo's life will be held at the Grenfell Showgrounds at 11am on Saturday 10 December 10.
