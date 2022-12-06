Former Test cricketer and now media personality Geoff Lawson is Grenfell's 2023 Australia Day guest.
"We're extremely grateful our Australia Day Ambassador, Mr Geoff Lawson OAM, will join our community and offer inspiration and share his optimistic messages and stories," Weddin mayor Craig Bembrick said.
Known for his work in Australian cricket (both nationally and internationally), Geoff Lawson is proud to be an Australia Day Ambassador and to visit Grenfell to join in with the community celebrations.
"Australia Day is an opportunity for everyone to think about what it means to be Australian and is an opportunity to reconnect with each other," Cr Bembrick said.
"Our national day is a time to reflect on and celebrate strong signs of hope and solidarity. It is this spirit of togetherness that gives us strength to continue to see the value of the positive.
"I believe that Geoff was nicknamed "Henry" after the famous Australian poet, Henry Lawson so it will be wonderful to host him here, where Henry Lawson was born."
Australia Day Ambassadors generously volunteer their time and share their story at hundreds of community events.
For more than 30 years, Ambassadors have inspired thousands of people in activities as diverse as the communities themselves, and 2023 will be no different.
Drawing inspiration from the Ambassadors, the Weddin Shire community is encouraged to make a difference this Australia Day by supporting community businesses.
Simple efforts such as arranging restaurant/cafe bookings or buying locally made products will boost the Australia Day spirit.
Weddin Council has issued a final reminder to get your Weddin Shire Australia Day Award nominations in by December 14, 2022.
Nominations forms available at
https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/Council/Forms/2023-Australia-Day-Nominations
