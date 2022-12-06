The Grenfell Record
Former bowler Geoff Lawson guest at Grenfell's Australia Day

Updated December 7 2022 - 9:51am, first published 8:40am
Former Test cricketer and now media personality Geoff Lawson is Grenfell's 2023 Australia Day guest.

