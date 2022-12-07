Weddin Whispers: Christmas Carnival coming

Helen thanked everyone and said "In 2001 The Commonwealth Government requested submissions from organisations to run Day Therapy Programs. Grenfell Community Health was delighted to be notified that the submission for Weddin Day Therapy was successful and the program commenced in 2003. Helen Denovan was appointed as Occupational Therapist/ co-ordinator and Liz Kelly physiotherapist, each for one day per week. There was also funding for a full time Diversional Therapist. When Leesa McCue left this position, Belinda Wilson joined the team in 2014, closely followed by Social Worker, Elly Schiller. Angela Worth joined Weddin Day Therapy in 2021 as an Allied Health Assistant two days per week. In 2022 Sienna New joined Weddin Day Therapy as an Allied Health Assistant trainee.