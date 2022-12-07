Weddin Whispers: Christmas Carnival coming

WEDDIN DAY THERAPY: Members of the community joined with the wonderful staff of The Weddin Day Therapy for a Christmas morning tea where they took the opportunity to farewell the Occupational Therapist (OT) Helen Denovan. Following morning tea, many Christmas jokes and the singing of Carols, team members Elly Schiller and Belinda Wilson made a presentation to Helen.
Helen thanked everyone and said "In 2001 The Commonwealth Government requested submissions from organisations to run Day Therapy Programs. Grenfell Community Health was delighted to be notified that the submission for Weddin Day Therapy was successful and the program commenced in 2003. Helen Denovan was appointed as Occupational Therapist/ co-ordinator and Liz Kelly physiotherapist, each for one day per week. There was also funding for a full time Diversional Therapist. When Leesa McCue left this position, Belinda Wilson joined the team in 2014, closely followed by Social Worker, Elly Schiller. Angela Worth joined Weddin Day Therapy in 2021 as an Allied Health Assistant two days per week. In 2022 Sienna New joined Weddin Day Therapy as an Allied Health Assistant trainee.
They can now offer a great range of programs to help the more mature residents of the Weddin Shire keep active and independent. These include Exercise: groups and individual, Memory and Wellbeing, Art Group, Navigating Aged Care and Parkinson's Support."
CAROLS IN THE PARK: following Covid restrictions over the past years, Taylor Park was overflowing for the Combined Churches Carols on Sunday evening. Organisers thanked everyone who attended and a great time was had by all! The Grenfell Town Band rocked! St Joseph's School rocked! Grenfell Public School rocked!
This community event showcased a night of performances and Christmas Carols to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with family and friends. The Rotary Club were kept very busy with their sausage sizzle and sold out. Thank you to the Weddin Shire Council, who provided "Mozzie" Spray for the event.
GALLERY: The Grenfell Art Gallery's latest exhibition 'Three in a Boat', opened on December 2. The showcase exhibition featuring glass blown pieces by Keith Rowe, engravings by Kayo Yokoyama and master glass carvings by Scott Coleman are on display till January 11.
For those who were unable to attend the opening, a wonderful video is posted on the Grenfell Art Gallery's Facebook page with each artist explaining the procedures of their creations.
AUSTRALIA DAY 2023: Weddin Shire is calling for nomination for Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Community and event/organisation of the year. Nominations close December 14.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically last week were 18, 2, 6, 7, 10 & 12. One five number winners who will receive $226. New Jackpot $8284 and five number jackpot is $44. Draw tonight - Criterion Hotel. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway with proceeds going to the flood victims. Lions are supporting the hamper raffles to be drawn December 17 organised by Grace Apps, Amber Atkins and their wonderful team to assist the Eugowra flood victims.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: The Combined Service Clubs' Christmas Carnival will be held in Vaughan Park near the Aquatic Centre on Friday evening December 16. The Rotary Club will be selling steak and sausage sandwiches and cold drinks, the Lions Club will be operating a jumping castle, running the chocolate wheel and selling tickets to see Santa who will arrive around 7.45pm. The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary will have a stall selling goodies and tickets in the Christmas Hampers. Other stall holders have indicated they will be in attendance.
During the evening our wonderful Grenfell and District Town Band will be entertaining the carnival goers and the winners of the Christmas decoration/lights will be announced. Remember to nominate your address by December 9 to be in the running. Come along and support the organisations who support the town and district all year round.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently including; the families and past resident Don Bennett - a former THLHS Teacher, Douglas Smith, Robert Frost, Russell "John" Reid. John's graveside service will be at the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery, December 9 at 11am and Maurice "Mo" Simpson - A family service will be held at the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery December 10 at 10am. At the conclusion of the internment a Memorial service will be held in the Simpson Pavilion at the Grenfell Showground.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to have published in the column, please call me on 0403 480 729 or email carrollt@tpg.com.au
