Weddin Whispers: Christmas Carnival coming

Updated December 8 2022 - 9:52am, first published December 7 2022 - 11:30am
WEDDIN DAY THERAPY: Members of the community joined with the wonderful staff of The Weddin Day Therapy for a Christmas morning tea where they took the opportunity to farewell the Occupational Therapist (OT) Helen Denovan. Following morning tea, many Christmas jokes and the singing of Carols, team members Elly Schiller and Belinda Wilson made a presentation to Helen.

