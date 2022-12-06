Woodbridge double with wins to under 14s and 18s

The grand finals of the Western Women's Rugby League competition were held in warm conditions last Saturday at Kennard Park, Wellington.
The Orange Vipers drew first blood for the day when they defeated the Bathurst Platypi 30-18 in the under 12s match.
The Woodbridge under 14s kept their perfect record for the season intact with a 24-20 victory over the Dubbo Goannas.
The Woodies had to withstand a late comeback from the Goannas and at one point in the last hectic minute of the game it looked like the Goannas might steal an unlikely win, but the Woodbridge girls somehow just hung on.
It was just one of those days for the Woodbridge under 16s where the opposition (Orange Vipers) were on their game whereas the Woodies were slightly off theirs.
After being camped in their own half for the majority of the first 30 minutes Woodbridge scrapped well to be only 14-4 down at half-time and still well and truly in the match.
In the second half the Vipers halves took control, and their team ran away to take the title with the final score-line reading Vipers 38 Woodbridge 8.
The Woodbridge under 18s celebrated the end of an era with a 38-4 win over a very committed Orange Vipers outfit.
The Vipers were missing some key personnel, but they were able to stop the score-line from blowing out against a full-strength Woodies team by playing determined and mistake free footy.
This particular group of Woodbridge girls will now go their separate ways with some leaving for work and university and some moving up to the opens, but what they have achieved in the last five seasons will not be forgotten.
During this period, they have won five Grand Finals and played 38 matches only losing once, a narrow 26-22 loss to the Castlereagh Cougars at Dunedoo in November 2020.
They erased this loss a few weeks later when, minus key players, they defeated the Cougars 50-4 in the Grand Final held at Orange.
Only four players have played in all five seasons.
These players are Libby Peschka, Lily Holmes, Taylor Keppie and Abby Slattery.
The Opens match was a high standard affair with the Panorama Platypi (Bathurst) prevailing over the Wiradjuri Goannas (Dubbo) by 20-10.
The Platypi were able to win this match by combining solid defence with a forward pack that laid the platform in the centre of the ruck.
This platform gave the speedy Platypi outside backs the room to move and they responded by clicking the scoreboard over.
That brings to an end a successful and enjoyable Spring 2022 version of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition.
A big thank-you to everyone who participated and helped out during the season and in particular Andrew Pull who does plenty of work at both a Woodbridge and Western Rams level.
In the under 18s Woodbridge defeated Vipers 38 to 4.
Bethany Loco picked up the player of the grand final award.
Coached by Troy Gosper the under 18s squad consisted of Matreka Capewell, Tattrearna Capewell, Libby Peschka, Teagan Smede, Belle Whitechurch, Lily Holmes, Jorja Simpson, Charlotte Burling, Tati Hazel, Macy Morrison, Taylor Keppie, Abbie Grant, Kaitlyn Macgregor, Shania McKInnon, Keira Buckley, Beth Loco, Tyra Morrison, Abby Slattery and Quineka Colles.
Woodbridge were also winners in the under 14s defeating Wiradjuri Goannas 24 to 20.
Coached by Kira-Lea Dargin and managed by Holly Pull the under 14s had a squad of 27 including Taya Donovan, Ruby Jones, Tayah Buckley, Malia Morrison, Shayleen Coe, Halle Haines, Meghyn Ruhmann, Grace MacGregor, Kailen Butt, Payden Brien, Hannah Kohnen, Adison Newcombe, Georgie McCouat, Annabell Pull, Alaiela Dargin, Haylie Ingram, Sienna Adams, Nashayea Walford, Evah Heidke, Sophie White, Joselyn Folau, Tamika White, Montana Whitby, Malia Morrison, Peyton Hanley, Halle Frecklington, and Ahriyah Porter.
Grand Final player of the game was Grace MacGregor.
The Woodbridge Under 16s were defeated by Vipers.
The 16s squad, coached by Canowindra's Andrew Pull and Sarah Archer consisted of Elizabeth MacGregor, KIrbie Mongon, Makayla Murphy, Isabella Piper, Jemima Grosvenor, Eliza Taylor, Keira Buckley, Alan O'Loughlin, Shania McKinnon, Alana Folou, Tyra Morrison, Indi Heard, Abby Slattery, Stella Johnson, Holly Willson, Tori Frecklington, Holly Pull, Ellie Newcombe, Kelsey Loco, Lila McCaffery, Ludie Rogers, Cheyanne Hills, Zalrie Smith, Jemma Davis, Celeste Gavin, Josie Heraghty, Izzy Miller, Ladeisha Capewell and Jessie May Williams.
