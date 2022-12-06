The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Art Gallery to receive funding to deliver upgrades

Updated December 7 2022 - 8:35am, first published December 6 2022 - 12:30pm
Steph Cooke MP with Weddin Shire Council Mayor Cr Craig Bembrick have welcomed the funding announced for upgrades to the Grenfell Art Gallery. Image supplied.

Weddin Shire Council has been successful in receiving funding of $241,476 to deliver upgrades to the Grenfell Art Gallery thanks to the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.

