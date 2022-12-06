Weddin Shire Council has been successful in receiving funding of $241,476 to deliver upgrades to the Grenfell Art Gallery thanks to the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said that the Grenfell community has welcomed the NSW Government's investment in improving arts and cultural venues to be fit-for-purpose for the community, enhancing access and supporting the local economy.
"I am delighted as this funding will enable improvements which will ensure our local audiences and visitors enjoy high-quality cultural experiences," Ms Cooke said.
Weddin Shire Council, Mayor Cr Craig Bembrick said the project is both an extension and upgrade of our existing Arts and Culture space in the town.
"As the Cultural Centre in the heart of Grenfell, this funding will allow us to create a fit-for-purpose venue with the capacity to host travelling exhibitions and meet environmental requirements, support quality cultural experiences, increase the galleries exposure and increase exposure to art, culture and technology in Grenfell to visitors and residents," Cr Bembrick said.
This is just one of three projects across the electorate sharing in a total of $11.7 million funding under the second round of Minor Works and Equipment Projects.
Minister Franklin said this Creative Capital funding will pay dividends for the community by delivering a much-needed facility upgrade.
"This investment in cultural infrastructure is recognition of the valuable role arts and culture plays in the community."
"The NSW Government's $72 million Creative Capital program aims to boost equity and access to arts and culture facilities for the people of NSW. With 165 projects across the state, more people will have access to top-class arts and cultural experiences," Mr Franklin said.
"It's projects like this that will see the many museums, galleries, performance spaces and Aboriginal Cultural Centres and Keeping Places across NSW be venues their communities can continue to be proud of," he said.
More details are available online at www.create.nsw.gov.au.
