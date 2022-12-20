Members of the community and the Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS) have entered into the Christmas spirit organising festive decorations, a Christmas market and a musical performance.
Getting into the Christmas spirit first were the staff who got involved in a major working bee where a team headed by Eli (one of the MPS nurses) came in on their day off and covered the front of the building in Christmas lights.
They plan to enter into Grenfell's annual Christmas Light competition.
This has been a huge effort for staff who are already understaffed and going above and beyond for the residents who they clearly care so much about.
Secondly, MPS were able to hold a mini Christmas Market for their residents on Saturday, December 3 so residents could engage with the community.
The stallholders who bought the community Christmas spirit into the MPS were Amanda Brenner and Karen Loader from Community Services, Nat Makin from Meals on Wheels, Sandra Gavin, Natalie from Glen Donald Estate and again, a bunch of volunteer staff from the MPS.
This wasn't your regular public market, stall holders didn't make profits, it was purely a market aimed at entertaining the residents with several giveaways and raffles and it was really generous of the stakeholders to agree to this.
Further the Henry Lawson High School Band have performed for the MPS residents with the Grenfell Town Band also booked in to come and play for them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.