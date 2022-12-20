The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS) get into the Christmas spirit

Updated December 21 2022 - 9:32am, first published December 20 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the community and the Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS) have entered into the Christmas spirit organising festive decorations, a Christmas market and a musical performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.