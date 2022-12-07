Grenfell Christian Bookshop ready to celebrate Christmas

The ads and calendars are right - Christmas is just around the corner!
The Grenfell Christian Bookshop has many resources to help you celebrate Christmas.
Some of the resources remind us of the true meaning of Christmas.
Two new books, "Christmas is the Gift of God" by Sylvia Fraser and "Bethlehem" by best-selling author Max Lucado, caught my eye while younger children will enjoy the Advent calendars and nativity-themed jigsaw puzzles.
If Christmas gift shopping is leaving you feeling a bit hassled the Bookshop has a variety of competitively-priced gifts to suit all ages - the comprehensive window display will give useful ideas.
There are also tree ornaments and nativity sets.
Christmas cards are declining in popularity these days but while e-cards may be an environmentally friendly alternative displayed cards are a great way of feeling close to absent friends and family.
The Grenfell Christian Bookshop has a range of cards with thoughtful seasonal messages including packs of eight cards (four designs) for just $3.50.
The Bookshop executive and volunteers wish all a joyous and blessed Christmas and look forward to serving you in 2023.
The Shop will be open Tuesday to Saturday (so opening on Wednesday) through until Christmas, closed between Christmas and New Year.
The shop will re-open on Tuesday, January 3.
