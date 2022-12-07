The Grenfell Record

Grenfell Christian Bookshop ready to celebrate Christmas

By Anne Gault
Updated December 8 2022 - 9:47am, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Christian Bookshop has many resources to help you celebrate Christmas. File photo.

The ads and calendars are right - Christmas is just around the corner!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.