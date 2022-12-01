Members of the Grenfell community have contributed almost $2300 to fight children's cancer by supporting Jennifer Birch and Trevor Knight during their Great Cycle Challenge.
The siblings strapped on their helmets and rode almost 500km all up to raise money for the Great Cycle Challenge, which raises funds to fight children's cancer, encourages participants to jump on a bike, and challenge themselves to pedal throughout October.
By the end of November, when their donation pages closed, Jennifer had raised $1,214 and Trevor had raised $1,082.92. All up, the Great Cycle Challenge raised $4,412,372, with 8,188 cyclists riding a combined 2,223,281 km across Australia.
Jennifer posted to Facebook that she would like to thank everyone for their donations and support to help raise $4,412,268.
"Because these funds will support vital research to provide better treatments for kids across Australia living with this awful disease."
Trevor said he would also like to thank people for all of their support during the challenge.
Jennifer wrote that she was proud to have played a small part in the results.
"Thankyou Trevor Knight for joining me. Your support meant a lot, such a great thing you have done," she wrote.
Jennifer said she intends to take part in the challenge again next year.
Great Cycle Challenge is a national Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) fundraising initiative held throughout the month of October. For more information head online to https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Riders/JenniferBirch.
