Grenfell has contributed to the Great Cycle Challenge which raised over $4 million.

By Brendan McCool
Updated December 7 2022 - 8:41am, first published December 2 2022 - 10:44am
Jennifer Birch and Trevor Knight raised almost $2300 for the Great Cycle Challenge which raised a collective $4,412,372. Image supplied.

Members of the Grenfell community have contributed almost $2300 to fight children's cancer by supporting Jennifer Birch and Trevor Knight during their Great Cycle Challenge.

