Grenfell Probus raises band funds

Vice President Pam Holland opened the meeting on November 21 with 32 members present and 11 apologies.
Pam announced there was $160 raised for the Band at our Birthday Lunch.
Ken Norrie handed back all money owing for the cancelled Mystery Trip.
Rosalie White presented Ken Norrie with the Gift for Birthday/Anniversary draw.
Nola Noades spoke about the Linga Longa Trip in March 2023.
They want to have a deposit of $100 by December and there were other problems as well.
It was decided there were not enough members with their names down and so maybe we could do something in the New Year.
We need to have the names in by the December meeting.
Esma Baker and Sally Norrie attended the High School Assembly during the month to present the winners of the Public Speaking Competition with their Trophies and both agreed it was a lovely day.
The December meeting will be our Christmas Lunch.
It was decided to have a lucky door prize and instead of Christmas presents we would have a collection for the Grenfell Band.
We will have a two course meal and with one glass of orange juice or Lemon Squash and entertainment.
The meal will be a Roast Chicken/Beef/Lamb and Fruit Salad/Apple Pie. The cost is $30.
If you haven't already paid and you want to attend the lunch you will have to phone Pam Holland on 63431180 or 0409431180 before the weekend.
The meeting closed and after a coffee break Jill Hodgson spoke at length on her time playing Women's Cricket which she started at School and University 64/65.
Women's Cricket started in 1886-2020 in Australia. Jill played at all levels - State in 66/67 - two tours to UK - 1969 and Masters 1990-2000.
It was quite an eye opener as I didn't know cricket was available to women all those years ago.
Coral Mitton thanked Jill for her presentation and presented Jill with a gift.
The next meeting is the Christmas Lunch on December 12 at 12pm for a 12:30pm start.
