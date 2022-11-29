The Grenfell Record
Woodbridge in three grand finals on Saturday

Updated November 30 2022 - 10:22am, first published November 29 2022 - 12:25pm
Woodbridge is represented in three grand finals on Saturday.

The Grand Finals of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition will be this Saturday, December 3 at Wellington's Kennard Park. The following is the match schedule for the day.

