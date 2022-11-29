Woodbridge in three grand finals on Saturday

This Saturday in the Under 14s match the undefeated Woodbridge should start slight favourites after two narrow wins over the Goannas in the competition rounds. The Under 16s game will see two teams who have shared the spoils in their two matches this season. For Woodbridge to win this match they will need to shut down or control the classy Vipers halves duo. The Woodbridge Under 18s have been winning their games this season by big margins and will start strong favourites against a Vipers team that they have defeated twice this year.