Woodbridge in three grand finals on Saturday

The Grand Finals of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition will be this Saturday, December 3 at Wellington's Kennard Park. The following is the match schedule for the day.
Under 12s 11.15am: Orange Vipers v Bathurst Platypi
Under 14s 12.30pm: Woodbridge v Dubbo Goannas
Under 16s 2.00pm: Orange Vipers v Woodbridge
Under 18s 3.30pm: Woodbridge v Orange Vipers
Open Age 5.00pm: Dubbo Goannas v Bathurst Platypi
Last weekend all three Woodbridge teams won their Semi-Finals matches. On Saturday at Bathurst the Woodbridge Under 14s defeated the Platypi 24-12 sealing the win with a couple of late tries in a fiery encounter. At Wellington on Sunday the Woodbridge Under 16s scored a converted try with three minutes left on the clock to sneak home 22-20 against the Dubbo Goannas. Woodbridge Under 18s were too strong for their Dubbo Goannas opponents winning 48 to nil.
This Saturday in the Under 14s match the undefeated Woodbridge should start slight favourites after two narrow wins over the Goannas in the competition rounds. The Under 16s game will see two teams who have shared the spoils in their two matches this season. For Woodbridge to win this match they will need to shut down or control the classy Vipers halves duo. The Woodbridge Under 18s have been winning their games this season by big margins and will start strong favourites against a Vipers team that they have defeated twice this year.
