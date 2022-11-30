The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Grenfell installs a defibrillator

November 30 2022 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grenfell has now installed its newest 24/7 defibrillator (AED) on the front wall of Main Street Medical Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.