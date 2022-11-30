Grenfell installs a defibrillator

Grenfell has now installed its newest 24/7 defibrillator (AED) on the front wall of Main Street Medical Centre.
The project was organised by Weddin Health Council, with support from Dr Patrick and Elizabeth.
The unit was purchased with all funds raised from private donations from members of the Grenfell community. The decision to fundraise among the community was part of an aim to bring the community together and make it a community owned project.
Weddin Shire Council have been fully supportive and administered the donations, installed a new CCTV camera, signage and fixed the cabinet on their building. Thanks to all. Please let everyone know it's there.
During an emergency, the device 'speaks' and tells you what to do. No matter your age and stage, take the time to be ready and confident in case its you who has to take this unit and use it to save a life. For more information on how to use a defibrillator head to www.stjohnnsw.com.au/first-aid-facts/
-Contributed
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.