Weddin Whispers

December 1 2022 - 9:30am
LIFE MEMBERSHIP: Following the meeting of the Grenfell Dramatic Society on November 14, Past President Stephen Griffin had the honour of presenting Life Membership Certificates to stalwarts/thespians Darry and Marion Knapp.

