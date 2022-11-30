Weddin Whispers

LOVE OF COUNTRY: The two Julies (Julie Gilmore and Julie Ferguson) met just over two years ago and found they shared many passions. Love of their homeland and love of art. During the following two years they painted from their heart and joined their stories to produce an exhibition called "Love of Country". With Aboriginal and traditional styles blending, they created over twenty paintings showcasing their friendship and respect. It is not known if two artists have collaborated like this before, but it certainly is a positive show of team work. Eight paintings sold and many locals and out of town people shared the experience. Thanks to the Grenfell Lions Club for their support and encouragement who