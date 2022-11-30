Weddin Whispers

LIFE MEMBERSHIP: Following the meeting of the Grenfell Dramatic Society on November 14, Past President Stephen Griffin had the honour of presenting Life Membership Certificates to stalwarts/thespians Darry and Marion Knapp.
Stephen said, "It was with great pleasure that I nominated Darryl and Marion Knapp for Life Membership of the Grenfell Dramatic Society at our meeting on August 8, 2022.
Both Darryl and Marion are very active members of the GDS."
DARRYL: Perhaps no one member has contributed on such a wide scale as Darryl. He has been a leading man in musicals, producer, director, set designer and builder, librarian, props person, secretary, pantomime organiser, quizmaster, writer (we have read a number of his stage plays), adjudicator, and host of School's Drama Days, Youth Theatre Director and the list goes on.
His performance credits include at least nine musicals, from "The Wizard of Oz" in 1990 to "Call Me Madam" in 2007 playing leading roles as varied as Ginger Mick in "The Sedimental Bloke", Major General in "The Pirates of Penzance", Curly in "Oklahoma", Captain Von Trapp in "The Sound of Music", KO KO the Lord High Executioner in "The Mikado", Scarecrow in "The Wizard of Oz" and many more
He has directed and produced musicals, many plays and radio plays and most of the society's pantos.
He continues to be a tireless worker for the GDS, currently running the Youth Theatre.
MARION: Marion has featured in many of the society's productions over the same period of time. Her credits include the nun's chorus in "The Sound of Music", the women's chorus in most of the musicals, thew wife in "Life Goes On' and a nun in "Crazy Ladies" as well as most of the one act plays and radio plays.
She has been GDS secretary, wardrobe mistress and seamstress previously and is always a regular volunteer at working bees and caterer for productions.
The whole membership thank you both for your commitment and hard work for the GDS over many years and look forward to whatever is in store for the future.
LOVE OF COUNTRY: The two Julies (Julie Gilmore and Julie Ferguson) met just over two years ago and found they shared many passions. Love of their homeland and love of art. During the following two years they painted from their heart and joined their stories to produce an exhibition called "Love of Country". With Aboriginal and traditional styles blending, they created over twenty paintings showcasing their friendship and respect. It is not known if two artists have collaborated like this before, but it certainly is a positive show of team work. Eight paintings sold and many locals and out of town people shared the experience. Thanks to the Grenfell Lions Club for their support and encouragement who
received donations and commission from the sale of the paintings for the Eugowra flood appeal.
GRENFELL CONNECTIONS: Our daughter Samantha introduced herself to Alison Bell at the Clifton Hill Primary School Fair in Melbourne where Samantha and Martin's two boys attended Primary School some years ago.
Samantha said, "I went up to her and said hello, I know you are Alison an actress, but I also know you were from Grenfell." Samantha also introduced herself as our daughter - Alison was very surprised.
Alison, her husband John Leary and their son Augie live close by.
Augie is a student now at the school and John helped write the recent school production.
In the same week, our son Steven caught up with Alison's parents Graeme and Margaret Bell at the theatre in Canberra.
GALLERY: The Grenfell Art Gallery presents 'Three in a Boat', a showcase exhibition featuring glass blown pieces by Keith Rowe, engravings by Kayo Yokoyama and master glass carvings by Scott Coleman. The opening will be taking place December 2. Should you wish to attend phone 6343 2059.
COMBINED CHURCHES CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON: December 17 @ Salvation Army Hall at 12 noon. If you wish to help, contact your local church. For catering purposes please RSVP by December 3 to Rob Newton on 0432373836
AUSTRALIA DAY 2023: Weddin Shire is calling for nomination for Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Community and event/organisation of the year. Nominations close December 14.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically last week were 14, 13, 9, 17, 19, &16. No Jackpot or five number winners. New Jackpot $7836 and five number jackpot is $182 Next draw - Bowling Club tonight. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway with all proceeds going to the flood victims. Lions are also supporting the hamper raffles to be drawn December 17 organised by Grace Apps and Amber Atkins and their wonderful team to assist the flood victims.
Sun Dec 4 Christmas Carols in Taylor Park - Rotary BBQ at 6.30pm Carols commence at 7.30pm
Dec 16: Combined Service Clubs Christmas Carnival - Vaughn Park
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.