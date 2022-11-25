Grenfell Public School welcomed grandparents, family members and special friends for 'Grandparents day' on Thursday, November 17.
The children loved showing their grandparents around our school and classrooms. Students performed songs and dances, played games and shared stories for our special guests.
A beautiful morning tea was enjoyed in the sunshine while the children played on the oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.