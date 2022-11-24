Take a walk around the Eugowra Showground and you'll find a volunteer around every corner...it just so happens those same volunteers have come from every corner of the region to help.
Terry Galvin arrived in town, having driven form his Grenfell home to offer whatever support he could.
"It's the same as everybody else, we're just giving a hand," he said on Tuesday last week.
"We didn't realise exactly what it was like until we drove in. I had 20-odd years in the SES and I've never seen anything like it."
It's the same as everybody else, we're just giving a hand.- Terry Galvin
Mr Galvin was staying in a caravan at the showground, which means he spent all of his time around fellow volunteers such as Christina McMullen.
Ms McMullen drove from Molong to Eugowra to help a town she once used to call home.
"Molong got hit, but not as bad as Eugowra. I'm not working and all the heavy stuff has been done, so just moving things where they need to go, I can do that," she said.
"It's marvellous to see the support. We need more people though to help, we don't need more stuff, we need more people."
While there is plenty of food, there still needs to be someone cooking it.
That duty fell to Orange Emulators Clive Walker and Steve Quilty last week.
The duo were manning the barbecue but were quick to shy away from the spotlight.
"Some of us went and lent a hand to clean houses on Sunday and now we've come back to serve the barbecue," Mr Walker said while buttering slices of bread.
"There's people from everywhere. I was speaking to a woman from Forbes and she'd had water through her house, it's just amazing. We're no big deal, we're just part of the team."
Mr Quilty added that above that above the call of manning the sausages, they were helping lend a listening ear to anyone wanting to chat. That last point was something Mr Galvin also emphasised, while asking people to be mindful of the quality of items they donate to flood-hit towns.
"People are living day-to-day so they can't store food or stuff like that," he said.
"There's also a lot of man hours wasted sorting through second hand stuff and a lot of it's not useable."
To aid the flood recovery donate via givit.org.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
