The semi finals of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition will take place this weekend with the winners moving through to the Grand Finals on Saturday, December 3. The Woodbridge Under 12s and Opens didn't qualify for the Semis but the Under 14s, 16s, and 18s will be in action on the weekend and they will be hoping to book their Grand Final spots. On Saturday at Carrington Oval Bathurst, the Woodbridge Under 14s will take on the Panorama Platypi at 11.45am whilst the Under 16s (11.45am) and Under 18s (1.00pm) will travel to Kennard Park Wellington, to clash with the Dubbo Goannas.
Last Sunday the five Woodbridge teams visited Pride Park Orange and came up with three wins and two losses against the Vipers in the final competition round. The day started with the Woodbridge Under 12s going down 38-16 to a strong Vipers outfit after the home team led 28-8 at half-time.
In the Under 14s match Woodbridge held a handy 14-6 half-time lead but the Vipers hit back after the break and led 16-14 and the Woodies unbeaten run looked to be threatened. Woodbridge were able to maintain their composure and they came away with a good 34-16 victory.
The Woodbridge Under 16s appear to be peaking at the right time after they were able to bring to an end the Vipers unbeaten run this season with a 34-22 win after leading 16-6 at half-time.
The Woodbridge Under 18s were able to keep their unbeaten record intact with a 36-10 defeat of the Vipers but they need to give a big thanks to the nine Woodies Under 16s players who backed up to help them field a squad of 18.
The Opens match saw the Vipers race out to an 34 nil lead at half-time, scoring some spectacular tries in the process. You couldn't have blamed the undermanned Woodbridge girls from just going through the motions in their final 30 minutes of the season but they dug in and with the wind at their back they only lost the second half 18-14 after a couple of late Viper tries. Final score Vipers 52 Woodbridge 14.
