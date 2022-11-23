The semi finals of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition will take place this weekend with the winners moving through to the Grand Finals on Saturday, December 3. The Woodbridge Under 12s and Opens didn't qualify for the Semis but the Under 14s, 16s, and 18s will be in action on the weekend and they will be hoping to book their Grand Final spots. On Saturday at Carrington Oval Bathurst, the Woodbridge Under 14s will take on the Panorama Platypi at 11.45am whilst the Under 16s (11.45am) and Under 18s (1.00pm) will travel to Kennard Park Wellington, to clash with the Dubbo Goannas.