The Grenfell Record

Three Woodbridge squads will be looking for a win at this weekend's semi finals

By Gary Holmes
November 23 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woodbridge Under 14s, 16s, and 18s were able to finish the general season with a win against the Vipers. Picture by Lachlan Harper.

The semi finals of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition will take place this weekend with the winners moving through to the Grand Finals on Saturday, December 3. The Woodbridge Under 12s and Opens didn't qualify for the Semis but the Under 14s, 16s, and 18s will be in action on the weekend and they will be hoping to book their Grand Final spots. On Saturday at Carrington Oval Bathurst, the Woodbridge Under 14s will take on the Panorama Platypi at 11.45am whilst the Under 16s (11.45am) and Under 18s (1.00pm) will travel to Kennard Park Wellington, to clash with the Dubbo Goannas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.