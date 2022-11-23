Weddin Whispers: Art in focus at exhibitions

WATER: Our thoughts are with families, businesses and all those impacted by the dreadful floods covering most of NSW. The devastation in our own Weddin Shire and neighbouring Shires has been extensive. Roads closures have caused problems with transport.
Please avoid walking or driving through flood water. Floodwater can be very deep, rise quickly and move fast and the road may have suffered extensive damage hidden beneath the surface.
RED CROSS MELBOURNE CUP: Despite grey skies and chilly temperatures, the Grenfell Branch of the Red Cross had a wonderful crowd gather to watch the running of the Melbourne Cup at the Grenfell Country Club. President, Mrs Pip Wood welcomed all and thanked those who braved the storms and tempest weather for attending and supporting the day. It was pleasing to see a crowd back together after the hiatus of the COVID19 restrictions.
Over 55 people attended and enjoyed a delicious and sumptuous afternoon tea provided by Red Cross members. The gathering enjoyed sweeps, a variety of lucky door prizes and a raffle kindly donated by their Patron, Mrs Valerie Glanville and won by Mrs Beth Taylor. Best hat prizes, donated by Louisa's Locker went to Mrs Esme Baker and Mrs Coral Mitton, who both looked glamorous and stylish in their fascinators. Thank you for your participation.
A lovely friendly afternoon of socialising, catching up, viewing the race and enjoying the delightful spread of home-made cakes, slices and sandwiches was had by all. For all those unable to attend due to flooding and closed roads, they look forward to seeing you next year.
YOUTH THEATRE: The Grenfell Dramatic Society's Youth Theatre's Quiz night 'Hassle and Grumble' was fantastic. This was fully written and produced in house by the young talents. They have one last show coming up tomorrow - Friday 25 in the Little Theatre in Rose St commencing at 7.30pm. BYO Nibbles and drinks. This is an alcohol free event. Inquiries D Knapp. Don't miss out! Bookings at Raine & Horne $10 Adults & $5 students
CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON: On Saturday December 17 you are invited to join the Combined Churches of Grenfell to enjoy a special Christmas luncheon in the Salvation Army Hall at 12 noon. The Hot Christmas meal will be provided for people who for various reasons would otherwise be spending Christmas on their own with no one to share time and friendship. Invitations handed out and are available at all churches. The meal will be supplied and served by members of the Combined Churches of Grenfell. If you would like to help, please get in touch with your local church. For catering purposes please RSVP by December 3 to Rob Newton on 0432373836
AUSTRALIA DAY 2023: The Australia Day delegates met on November 18 where plans for the celebrations were discussed. Weddin Shire is calling for nomination for Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Community and event/organisation of the year. Nominations close on December 02.
HALLOWEEN: On a very wet, chilly evening the local constabulary entertained the young and older member of the community and invited them to visit the lockup behind the Police Station. Thank you, Erin, Andrew and Mark for your amazing contribution.
ART GALLERY: The Grenfell Art Gallery presents 'Three in a Boat', a showcase exhibition featuring glass blown pieces by Keith Rowe, engravings by Kayo Yokoyama and master glass carvings by Scott Coleman. The opening will be taking place December 02. Should you wish to attend go to info@visitweddin.com.au or 02 6343 2059.
The current exhibition 'Explorations' by three local ladies, Di Franks, Wendy Hawthorn and Coralie Crouch. will run until Wednesday November 30.
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB INC: Christmas celebrations/lunch is at the Grenfell Bowling Club on December 6 at 12noon, cost $10 per head, RSVP by November 30 to Sue Dunlop. Hope to see you all there. Sue Trigg, President
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order last week were 14, 13, 9, 17, 19, &16 No Jackpot or five number winners. New Jackpot $7836 and five number jackpot is $182. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Royal Hotel tomorrow might. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway with all proceeds going to the flood victims. Lions are also supporting the huge hamper raffles organised by Grace Apps and Amber Atkins and their wonderful team to assist the flood victims.
Coming Events:
Sat Nov 26: Grand Opening: Love of Country Exhibition, 4pm - 6pm: at Historic Railway Station by the two Julies. Sun: Nov 27 11am - 4pm.
Nov 26 - Cat's Saturday Craft (3-8yrs) 10am - 11am at The Grenfell Library.
Sun Nov 27: Girl Guides Market Day 10- 3pm Proctor Park. Stallholders welcome contact Glenda Howell.
Sun Dec 4: Christmas Carols in Taylor Park - Rotary BBQ at 6.30pm Carols commence at 7.30pm.
