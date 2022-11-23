The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Art in focus at exhibitions

November 24 2022 - 6:30am
WATER: Our thoughts are with families, businesses and all those impacted by the dreadful floods covering most of NSW. The devastation in our own Weddin Shire and neighbouring Shires has been extensive. Roads closures have caused problems with transport.

