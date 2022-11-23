Weddin Whispers: Art in focus at exhibitions

CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON: On Saturday December 17 you are invited to join the Combined Churches of Grenfell to enjoy a special Christmas luncheon in the Salvation Army Hall at 12 noon. The Hot Christmas meal will be provided for people who for various reasons would otherwise be spending Christmas on their own with no one to share time and friendship. Invitations handed out and are available at all churches. The meal will be supplied and served by members of the Combined Churches of Grenfell. If you would like to help, please get in touch with your local church. For catering purposes please RSVP by December 3 to Rob Newton on 0432373836

