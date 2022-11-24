The Grenfell Record

Grenfell takes a stand against domestic violence at a community walk

By Contributed
November 24 2022 - 11:00am
Members of NSW Health, Police, Weddin Shire Councillors and the community met at Memorial Park on Friday, November 13 to take part in The Grenfell Voices Against Violence Committee's Walk Against Violence.

Local News

