Members of NSW Health, Police, Weddin Shire Councillors and the community met at Memorial Park on Friday, November 13 to take part in The Grenfell Voices Against Violence Committee's Walk Against Violence.
The walk took participants down the main street of Grenfell towards the Salvation Army Hall.
Guest speakers included local Solicitor - Peter Moffitt, Inspector Adrian Mathews and Social Worker - Elly Schiller. Peter Moffitt spoke about the new laws around coercive control. Inspector Adrian Mathews discussed Police response to Domestic Violence.
Grenfell Voices Against Violence theme this year was 'Start the Conversation'. Awareness around what Domestic Violence is - physical, financial, psychological, spiritual, emotional means that more people are accessing support.
Elly Schiller focused on what being a bystander was and explained how relatives, community members, work colleagues can become Active bystanders.
'Start the Conversation' might be asking "are you alright", "are you safe", interrupting a negative behaviour by distraction or, if safe to do so, name and acknowledge when you witness offensive behaviour.
Grenfell Voices Against Violence committee then played a short DVD - Loves Me, Loves Me Not. The DVD was created after Angela Barker (who has been a guest in Grenfell a few years ago) was brutally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in 2002.
Angela was 16 years old at the time of the assault and spent many years learning to walk and talk due to her severe brain injury. She was in a nursing home for two years but now lives in her own home with the help of a carers and the support of her family.
Angela has a part time employment at a bank and travels around Australia educating young people about Domestic Violence.
Grenfell Voices Against Violence committee would like to thank Terry and Deidre Carroll, Peter Moffitt, Inspector Adrian Mathews, DV Liaison Officer Belinda Hewitt, Senior Constable Mark Best, Weddin Shire Council, IGA, Josh for the tech support and all the community members who attended our event.
If you or anyone you know are experiencing Domestic Violence there is support available.
If you are in need of support, you can call Grenfell Social Worker on 6349 1750; 100RESPECT on 1800 737 732; or in the case of an emergency you can contact Police on 000.
