During Weddin Shire Council's November Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday, November 17 voted to open up the Grenfell Aquatic Centre to swimmers based in Forbes and Cowra Shires.
Weddin Shire Council voted to offer the residents of Cowra Council or Forbes Shire Council that have a valid season ticket for either of those aquatic centres, free admission into the Grenfell Aquatic Centre until such time as their swimming pool is back up and running.
They also voted to allow free access to the Cowra and Forbes Amatuer Swimming Clubs to the Grenfell Aquatic Club and to organise with them to allow for them to utilise the pool for their club nights.
Council posted to Facebook that both towns also have amateur swimming clubs who normally have swim club nights on Tuesdays (Cowra) and Thursdays (Forbes).
"We will be organising directly with the swim clubs in both Cowra and Forbes to invite them to utilise our facility and possibly setting up additional club nights to accommodate for their swimmers," Weddin Shire Council posted.
"As we know this would normally be the time of year when our strong swimming communities would be beginning to enjoy not only the swimming season, but also the local Swimming Clubs would be underway with swimmers practicing for competition on a regular basis."
"The Grenfell Aquatic Centre Manager, Ms Leann Logan who orchestrated the idea should be commended," they posted.
"The Cowra Amateur Swimming Club have around 100 swimmers and the Forbes Amateur Swimming Club's have combined around 150 swimmers. While we don't expect all swimmers will take up this opportunity, the small gesture will have minimal cost implications for Council."
For more information on accessing the Grenfell Aquatic Centre, please contact the centre on 0490 830 563 or at aquaticcentre@weddin.nsw.gov.au
