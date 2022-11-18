The Grenfell Record

Weddin Shire Council have voted to provide swimmers in Forbes and Cowra free access to Grenfell Aquatic Centre while their pools are out of commission

November 18 2022 - 4:30pm
During Weddin Shire Council's November Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday, November 17 voted to open up the Grenfell Aquatic Centre to swimmers based in Forbes and Cowra Shires.

Local News

