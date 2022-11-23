The November Ordinary Meeting of Weddin Shire Council met at 8am on November 17, 2022.
During the Infrastructure Services Report from Director of Infrastructure Services, Linda Woods, it was highlighted that Council resources were still quite stretched across repairing damaged roads in the Weddin Shire.
At the moment, the paperwork for the Natural Disaster declaration has been a nightmare, Ms Woods said as they have been declared four times since November last year and every time they get a guernsey on they get another event causing more paperwork.
"We're working on the major roads to try and get them to be re-established and get funding approved for that straight away because there is a bit of a lag there with the government trying to get those approvals through.
"As you can imagine we're not the only council they're dealing with.
"As far as the maintenance grading in that, we do like to go around in a circuit normally and in a normal scenario but we are hitting those roads where we've got to make the road safe to be travelable for residents and commuters," Ms Woods said,
Councillors said they have all received lots of phone calls from farmers worried about getting their grain out, and so they are looking at making sure everybody has a way to get out, even if it might not be a preferred way.
Ms Woods said they are doing their best to get to roads that they can do.
"We tried to get to a road earlier this week, but we just couldn't put the machines on it, they would have just sunk. So we had to just walk away and we'll have to go back and do it."
Ms Woods said they are trying to get to some of those roads which are really bad, but in some situations if they go on to them they will just make more of a mess than what it is worth.
The weather hasn't been too helpful overall in fixing some of the roads, with Council starting work on some roads before being pushed back to square one.
Councillor Best asked Ms Woods with processing if it is considered four natural disasters and if they have to a separate analysis after each event.
Ms Woods said they do have to a separate analysis after each event.
"There is quite a lot of roads that have been picked up on the first one and then have got more damage for the second one [disaster event] but then we have to calculate the difference between what we've estimated for the first one to the second one to the third one to the fourth one," she said.
"It's a paperwork nightmare.
"In the meantime we're trying to get out there to inspect roads and actually do work," Ms Woods said.
Councillor Best asked if there is any other avenue then as many other councils will be dealing with this, and if there is any other regard with dealing with RMS or state.
Ms Woods said this comes through Resilience and there is an event number for each declaration which she believes is created by SES, and Council has no control over that,
Ms Woods said that even if they have a week of rain followed by several days of good weather and are then affected by another downpour a separate event number is created.
"Every time that Weddin gets declared, we actually have to pay a contribution to that, if we want to be declared.
"If they kept the same event number we wouldn't then have to go through the paperwork again, it would be just one event," Ms Woods said.
Councillor Best asked as far as Council advocacy goes, when they look at things such as Rural Mayors, if it was appropriate to say the amount of paperwork to go through was ridiculous and to let them get to work on fixing the roads.
Weddin Shire Council's General Manager Noreen Vu said the Mayor will be providing a Mayoral Minute next month from a country Mayor's perspective on the condition of the roads and Council has been given some guidance about the wording around that.
Ms Vu said this will also be discussed at the country Mayor's meeting on Friday, November 18.
Councillor Best asked if they would be allowed to put in gravel sheeting as part of the process of repairing the road.
Ms Woods said they can't improve the road to flood proof it for future flooding events with the funding provided, they can only repair it to what it was beforehand.
"We can't improve the road to flood proof it better for future events, we can only repair it back to what it was before with the funding. If a culvert is only 350 in diameter we can't increase it to 600 so then it doesn't happen again, for example," she said.
Ms Vu said that she has heard the Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway state multiple times that that is the format they want to go with, it not than just about replacing but making it better
It was asked if Mr Farraway or the government had a fund for building better regions.
It was stated that surely Council had the money to install the larger pipes, for example, but it was noted that the funding had already been allocated.
Ms Vu said that there will be a return to a monthly Infrastructure report after a slight change to reporting several months ago.
Cr Best continued that he and his fellow Councillors are obviously getting a lot of queries about the roads, he went on to ask if they should continue bringing up those queries in council meetings or if the roads will be assessed anyway.
Ms Woods said they can't be everywhere, and their resources are stretched quite thinly.
'I encourage people to come in and let us know that their road has got damage on it.
"We might have inspected it, but then we might not have had the time to inspect it," she said.
"If there is damage, then obviously there has to be common sense. If the road is impassable we've got to make it safe.
"I do rely on the community to let us know," she said,
Ms Vu said that there will be more customer service resources put in place until Christmas to help with phone calls and queries.
When reporting road damage, Ms Woods asked if people can indicate the road, the location and type of the damage on the road and forward through any photos of the damage to help Council assess it.
